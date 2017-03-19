Obituaries for Monday, March 20

ALFARO — Elizabeth Marie Alfaro, 39, of Madera died March 15. She was a background actress. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 21 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
CLAYTON — Marvin Donell Clayton, 52, of Fresno died March 13. He was a pastor. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 25 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
CROTTS — David Crotts, 70, of Reedley died March 9. He was a supervisor. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
LESTER — Grace Dolores Lester, 87, of Visalia died March 5. She was a seamstress. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 23 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
DE LA TORRE — Roberto de la Torre, 74, of Kerman died March 12. He was a retired foundry worker for 35 years. Mass: 10 a.m. March 22 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
