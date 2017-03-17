Obituaries for Saturday, March 18

ANDERSON — David Wayne Anderson, 52, of Squaw Valley died March 14. He was a mechanical superintendent. No services will be held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
CHEADLE — Martha B. Cheadle, 96, of Porterville died March 17. She was a psychiatric technician. Service: 10 a.m. March 22 at Myers Chapel.
DAMM — Nina May Damm, 78, of Orange Cove died March 9. She was an HVAC mechanical engineer. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 21 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
DANIEL — Dan Wendell Daniel, 78, of Selma died March 12. He was a glass glazier for 37 years. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. March 20 at Lisle Funeral Home.
FRIESEN — Martha Selma Friesen, 95, of Reedley died March 8. She was a business owner. Celebration of Life: 9:30 a.m. March 25 at Sierra View Homes, Kings Canyon Room. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
GUTIERREZ — Maria Lopez Gutierrez, 64, of Porterville died March 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. March 19 at Asamblea Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus. Service: 5 p.m. March 19 at the church. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 20 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
KLUCKNER — Patricia Lou Kluckner, 78, of Reedley died March 15. She was a nurses assistant. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 21 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 22 at the funeral home.
SMITH — Vernon “Smitty” Smith, 80, of Kerman died March 15. He was a retired telephone technician for Kerman Sebastian Telephone Company. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 20 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Kerman VFW Post #8470, P.O. Box 332, Kerman, CA 93630. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
WILLIAMS — Jewel Dean Williams, 95, of Reedley died March 10. She was a winery bottler for Christian Brothers Winery for 39 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 21 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
