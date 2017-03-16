Obituaries for Friday, March 17

ACOBA — David Acoba, 82, of Fresno died March 11. He was a baker for 20 years. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. March 18 at the funeral home.
ATKINS — Paul Thomas Atkins, 92, of Fresno died March 8. He was a building contractor. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CAMIN — Neil Allen Camin, 71, of Fresno died March 5. He was a salesman for PW Pipe. Private service. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., donations@ccspca.com. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CARRILLO — Hector A. Carrillo Sr., 78, of Fresno died March 11. He was a craftsman cabinetry and furniture maker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 21 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
CHOURN — Chin Chourn, 67, of Fresno died March 11. He was retired. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 20 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
COLEMAN — Aaron D. Coleman, 44, of Fresno died March 14. He was a roofer for 12 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HOLLABAUGH — Molly Ann Marie Hollabaugh, 81, of Clovis died March 9. Memorial: Noon March 18 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MEDRANO TORRES — Ismael Medrano Torres, 52, of Porterville died March 15. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 21 at St. Anne’s Church.
MORELION — Richard Viviano Morelion, 40, of Fresno died March 9. He was a salesperson. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Vigil Prayer Service: 1 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
OLSON — William Louis Olson, 67, of Fresno died March 15. He was a high school teacher at Clovis High School. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
TURNIPSEED — Diana Jean Turnipseed, 71, of Fresno died March 2. She was a secretary. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 19 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home.
YOUNG GARCIA — Diana Jeri Young Garcia, 47, of Fresno died March 10. She was a customer service representative for Bank of America. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 19 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
Comments