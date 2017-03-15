Obituaries for Thursday, March 16

ALLWARDT — Barbara Jean Allwardt, 92, of Fresno died March 5. She was a cashier. Private service. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
BENTON — Joy Ann Benton, 82, of Tulare died March 7. She was a broker for a real estate company for 20 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
BROWN — Fred Brown, 66, of Visalia died March 14. He was a drywall contractor. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 17 at Visalia District Cemetery.
CAVAZOS — Fabian G. Cavazos, 87, of Madera died March 8. He was a foreman. Service: 1 p.m. March 17 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
FERRELL — Hugh Joseph Ferrell, 69, of Fresno died Feb. 27. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. March 19 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
FITTRO — Joshua Roy Fittro, 18, of Clovis died March 7. He was a senior at Clovis High School. Service: 11 a.m. March 20 at Calvary Worship Center. Remembrance: Calvary Worship Center, 4581 E. Dakota Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GARCIA-ESQUIVEL — J. Salvador Garcia-Esquivel, 56, of Parlier died March 5. She was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 20 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
GUTIERREZ — Celia P. Gutierrez, 89, of Mendota died March 13. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
HAZELTON — Jean Edith Hazelton, 91, of Reedley died Nov. 4. She was a clerk. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
JORDAN — Leonard Leon Jordan, 90, of Fresno died March 7. He was a car dealership service manager. Service: 1 p.m. March 17 at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
MANLEY — John C. Manley, 91, of Clovis died Feb. 22. He was a commercial heat and air conditioning service technician. Private service. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MASON — Muriel Yvonna Mason, 96, of Exeter died March 13. She was a school nutritionist. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at Smith Family Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 17 at Exeter District Cemetery.
MITTS — Dr. Russell Thomas Mitts, 93, of Fresno died March 14. He was a physician. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MONTELONGO — Patricia Montelongo, 34, of Fresno died March 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 17 at Rapto Divino. Service: 11 a.m. March 18 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SALAZAR — Rosita Dominguez Salazar, 57, of Porterville died March 12. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
SAMBRANO — Arnold Anthony Sambrano, 50, of Clovis died March 5. He was a hazardous waste cleaner. Mass: 2 p.m. March 17 at St. Anthony of Padua. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. March 17 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
TOEWS — Herbert Gordon Toews Jr., 75, of Orange Cove died March 14. He was a farmer. Visitation: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 18 at Orosi Seventh-day Adventist Church. Service: 3:30 p.m. March 18 at the church. Graveside: 9 a.m. March 20 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
VASQUEZ — Leocadio S. Vasquez II, 53, of Fresno died March 4. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 16 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
WESTON — Kathy Weston, 72, of Hanford died March 13. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 20 at Riverdale Assembly of God in Riverdale. Service: 11 a.m. March 20 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home.
ZAKARYAN — Rafik Zakaryan, 83, of Fresno died March 13. He was a retired professional dancer and dance instructor for 20 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 17 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery.
ZARATE — Rosa Zarate, 77, of Fresno died March 11. She was a retail store owner. Mass: 1 p.m. March 17 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
