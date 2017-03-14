Death Notices

March 14, 2017 3:18 PM

Obituaries for Wednesday, March 15

BASHOR SNELL — Verna Viola Bashor Snell, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was an advocate for special education kids. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. March 18 at Palm Village Retirement Community in Reedley.

CALDERON — Ralph M. Calderon, 88, of Clovis died March 9. He was a foundry worker for metal industry. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.

CROOKE — Norma Ruth Crooke, 88, of Fresno died March 11. She was an elementary teacher for 20 years. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. March 18 at San Joaquin Gardens. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

FRANCO BELTRAN — Pedro Franco Beltran, 60, of Fresno died March 6. He was a business owner. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 17 at St. John’s Cathedral.

GARCIA ROBLES — Natividad Garcia Robles, 84, of Fresno died March 9. He was a mechanic for 30 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.

GINDER — Dorothy Elizabeth Ginder, 83, of Fresno died March 11. She was a certified nurses assistant. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 18 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place PC 17, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

GONZALEZ MONROY — Luis Gonzalez Monroy, 54, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a construction worker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

GROSS — Cheryl Rae Gross, 72, of Kingsburg died March 12. She was a floral designer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 17 at Kingsburg Cemetery.

JOHNSON — Odessa Johnson, 102, of Fresno died March 12. She was a domestic worker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 3 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home.

KIRST — Marilyn Kirst, 88, of Reedley died March 9. She was a retired teacher. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

LUGO — Rafael Obdulio Lugo, 97, of Fresno died March 9. He was a tailor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home.

LYTLE — Rosita Lytle, 59, of Porterville died March 9. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Myers Chapel. No services will be held.

MALDONADO — Luxovious “Little Lucky” Maldonado, 7, of Hanford died March 8. He was a student and the son of Presious Maldonado and Jesse Padron. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 20 at New Hope Family Church. Rosary: 8:30 a.m. March 21 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. March 21 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.

MENDENHALL — Frank Thomas Mendenhall, 86, of Tollhouse died March 11. He was a cattle rancher. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service in Fresno.

MONTOYA — Francisco Montoya, 94, of Fresno died March 8. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 15 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 16 at Mountain View Cemetery.

MOUA — Shoua Moua, 82, of Fresno died March 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon March 17 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Mountain View Cemetery.

MYERS — Frank Diamond Myers, 80, of Fresno died March 10. He was a laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.

O’ROURKE — John Gilcrest O’Rourke, 82, of Hanford died March 9. He was a retired judge. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 16 at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 17 at the church. Graveside: Noon March 17 at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service.

ON — Theam On, 67, of Fresno died March 6. She was a child care provider for 13 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home.

PHOTOPOULOS — Tony G. Photopoulos, 73, of Fresno died March 8. He was a commercial fishing production laborer for 10 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

QUEZADA — Jesus Quezada, 79, of Orosi died March 11. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: Noon to 9 p.m. March 16 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

RODRIGUEZ VIRAMONTES — Benjamin Rodriguez Viramontes, 64, of Porterville died March 10. He was a processing technician. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 20 at St. Anne’s Church.

SUAREZ — Lupe Suarez, 74, of Fresno died March 5. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

VALDEZ — Victor C. Valdez, 31, of Fresno died Feb. 25. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. March 17 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.

VALDEZ — Gilbert G. Valdez Jr., 81, of Madera died March 7. He was a retired winery foreman for Heublein/Canadaigua. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 17 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 17 at the church. Remembrances: The American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or Holy Family Table of St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

VARGAS — Armondo R. Vargas Jr., 42, of Fresno died March 9. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 15 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. March 16 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

