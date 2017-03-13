Obituaries for Tuesday, March 14

ARCHULETA — Ernestina B. Archuleta, 82, of Dinuba died March 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 14 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 15 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
BLASINGAME — Evelyn Marie Blasingame, 98, of Fresno died March 9. She was a food service manager for Fresno Unified School District for over 30 years. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 17 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11:30 a.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
BOLDEN-GREEN — Blanche L. Bolden-Green, 87, of Fresno died March 9. She was a registered nurse for 35 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
BULLOCK — Walter “Bud” Bullock, 87, of Fresno died March 9. He was an accountant for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. March 16 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Clovis Christian Center Benevolent Fund, 3606 N. Fowler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
CHITPASEUTH — Bounlay Chitpaseuth, 59, of Fresno died March 10. He was a soldier. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
ELLIS — Brenda Lorraine Ellis, 62, of Visalia died March 7. She was a phlebotomist. Memorial: Noon March 24 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
ESCOBEDO — Edward John Escobedo, 72, of Clovis died March 8. He was a truck driver instructor. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
FALCON — Ruby Montejano Falcon, 90, of Fresno died March 8. She was a cannery line worker for 20 years. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 16 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
HOLQUIN — Esther Marie Holquin, 84, of Fresno died March 9. She was a retired accounting clerk for the city of Fresno. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 17 at Belmont Memorial Park.
HURTADO — Mario Leonardo Hurtado, 52, of Fresno died March 8. He was an electrician assistant. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 14 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. March 15 at St. John’s Cathedral.
KITZMILLER — Joyce Naomi Kitzmiller, 98, of Hanford died March 8. She was an educational evaluator. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 17 at Hanford First Baptist. Remembrances: Hacienda Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 361 E. Grangeville Blvd., Hanford, CA 93230 or Hanford First Baptist Church, 9125 13 ½ Ave., Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
LEER-MACIAS — Donna Leer-Macias, 62, of Fresno died Feb. 18. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
MATTHEWS — John Matthews, 91, of Madera died March 9. He was a production supervisor for a paper manufacturer. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. March 15 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 16 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. March 16 at Golden Valley Baptist Church in the Madera Ranchos. Remembrances: UCSF Foundation c/o UCSF Fresno Alzheimer’s & Memory Center, 6137 N. Thesta Ave., Suite 101B, Fresno, CA 93710 or donor’s favorite charity.
MCCLANAHAN — Patricia Mary McClanahan, 78, of Fresno died March 9. She was a retired electronic assembly line worker for TRW. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 14 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MOULDEN — Eleanor “Lore” Marie Moulden, 77, of Clovis died March 10. She was a retired bookkeeper for Belmont Memorial Park. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 16 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
OSTOS GARCIA — David Ostos Garcia, 62, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was a cement finisher. Visitation: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 14 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 3:30 a.m. March 14 at the funeral home.
PAGEL — Leonard O. Pagel, 67, of Kingsburg died March 7. He was a mortgage broker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 18 at Kingsburg Historical Park. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
PHILLIPS — Claudia Anne Phillips, 71, of Porterville died March 10. She was a psychiatric technician. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 24 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
SANCHEZ — Ninfa D. Sanchez, 82, of Clovis died March 5. She was a care provider. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 14 at El Encino Baptist Church. Service: 11 a.m. March 14 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SCOTT — Lenore Fischer Scott, 92, of Clovis died Feb. 27. She was a retired cardiologist technician supervisor. Services were held. Remembrance: Camp Kesem, campkesem.org.
TARBELL — James Ruben Tarbell, 68, of Orosi died March 10. He was a farmer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
