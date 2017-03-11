Obituaries for Sunday, March 12

ACOSTA — Joseph Acosta, 60, of Kingsburg died March 2. He was a forklift operator. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 15 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
ARMENTA — Antonio Gonzales Armenta, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 24. He was an auto mechanic. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 15 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
BALLINGER — Richard Lee Ballinger, 69, of Fresno died March 7. He was a teacher for the department of corrections. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 15 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
BORJAS — Sally Parra Borjas, 94, of Clovis died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
BROWN — Leroy Brown, 68, of Fresno died March 7. He was a custodian for the Internal Revenue Service. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. March 28 at City of Refuge – A New Beginning. Remembrance: City of Refuge – A New Beginning, 740 Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BUNCH — Curtis Leroy Bunch, 81, of Fresno died March 9. He was an iron worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 16 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CALDWELL — Coy Trinton Caldwell, 73, of Laton died March 4. He was a painter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
CORTEZ — Gilda Rose Cortez, 54, of Fresno died March 4. She was a dispatcher. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 12 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 13 at the funeral home. Committal: Noon March 13 at Belmont Memorial Park.
COTTA — Edward Louis Cotta, 69, of Fresno died March 6. He was a truck driver 32 years. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. March 18 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. March 18 at the funeral home. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. April 8 at St. Peter of the Apostles Catholic Church in Lemoore.
ESPINOSA — Ruthie M. Espinosa, 77, of Fresno died March 5. She was a model. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 14 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel.
FRITZINGER — Garth B. Fritzinger, 53, of Lemoore died Feb. 27. He was a maintenance mechanic. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 17 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Suite B, Visalia, CA 93277. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
HERNANDEZ — Christina Marie Hernandez, 41, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 9 a.m. March 14 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 14 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
HUTCHINSON — David Ross Hutchinson, 72, of Reedley died March 5. He was a retired teacher. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
JONES — Shirley Louise Jones, 71, of Fresno died March 8. She was a bookkeeper. Service: 10 a.m. March 15 at Wings of Faith Church. Remembrance: Wings of Faith Church, 239 Beechwood Ave., Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
MEREDITH — Margaret Carolyn Meredith, 73, of Fresno died March 8. She was a retired tax examiner with the IRS. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MUNOZ — Sacramento Tena Munoz, 83, of Fresno died March 9. He was a retired carpenter. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 14 at The Citadel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 14 at The Citadel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 15 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
NELMS — Jeffrey Lynn Nelms, 69, of Fresno died March 3. He was an owner of the Door Shop Inc. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
NISSEN — Willard Allen Nissen, 92, of Visalia died March 9. He was a supervisor for AT&T for 35 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel in Coalinga. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 17 at Coalinga Cemetery. Remembrance: Lemoore Masonic Lodge, 647 W. Bush St., Lemoore, CA 93245.
RAMIREZ — Emily Ramirez, 74, of Dinuba died March 8. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. March 17 at the funeral home.
ROYAL — Marlin Lavel Royal, 38, of Fresno died Feb. 24. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. March 13 at the chapel.
SOZA — Josephine C. Soza, 87, of Reedley died Feb. 23. She was a special education teacher’s aide. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. March 17 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St.. Mass: 10 a.m. March 17 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
TAPIA — Anna P. Tapia, 60, of Fresno died March 6. She was a food service worker for 21 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TERHAAR — Alice Terhaar, 87, of Clovis died March 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 16 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 17 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center.
TUCKER — James Edward Tucker, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a West Fresno School District board member. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. March 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 17 at Fresno Westside Seventh-day Adventist Church.
TUCKER-WILLIAMS — Lois Tucker-Williams, 61, of Fresno died March 6. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 18 at the funeral home.
TURNER — Melvin “Pingie” Turner, 80, of Exeter died March 7. He was a farmer. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 14 at Pentecostal Tabernacle Family Center. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
