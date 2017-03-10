Obituaries for Saturday, March 11

ANDERSON — Robert R. Anderson, 84, of Clovis died March 7. He was in the United States Air Force for 34 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 12 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 13 at Clovis Cemetery. Service: Noon March 13 at Clovis Hills Community Church.
ARENAS — Adela Marie Arenas, 65, of Orosi died March 4. She was a hairstylist. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. March 7 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
CARDOSO — Steve W. Cardoso, 64, of Corcoran died March 6. He was an equipment manager. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 16 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass: Noon March 17 at the church. Arrangements: Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
DUNCAN — Dorothy L. Duncan, 91, of Fresno died March 6. She was a bookkeeper for 25 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Ida Garcia, 63, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 12 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
JIMENEZ-GARCIA — Charlie Raul Jimenez-Garcia, infant, of Fresno died March 2. He was the son of Blanca Jimenez and Daniel Garcia. Rosary and Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. March 13 at Lisle Funeral Home.
PORTER — Eldon Irving Porter, 67, of Clovis died March 6. He was a commercial driver. Service: 2 p.m. March 14 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RICHARDSON — Gary Leon Richardson, 68, of Fresno died March 8. He was a train dispatcher for Santa Fe Railroad. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 14 at New Hope Community Church.
STAFFORD — Robert Wyman Stafford, 67, of Fresno died March 4. He was a retired LVN. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
WHISTANCE — Marjorie Dillie Whistance, 95, of Porterville died March 10. She was a fruit packer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
