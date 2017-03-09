Obituaries for Friday, March 10

ANSIEL — Martha L. Ansiel, 74, of Coarsegold died March 5. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
BAILON SANCHEZ — Pascual Bailon Sanchez, 85, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 5 to 10 p.m. March 11 at residence: 312 E. Hawes Ave. Mass: 3 p.m. March 11 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
CURRY — Dale Anthony Curry, 54, of Fresno died March 4. He was a food laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. No services will be held.
DHALIWAL — Rasveer Kaur Dhaliwal, 59, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. March 11 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
GAITAN — Raul T. Gaitan, 78, of Porterville died March 6. He was a contractor. Graveside: Noon March 13 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GARCIA — Roger Reyes Garcia, 57, of Parlier died March 1. He was a student. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. March 11 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Concluded Chapel Service: 10 a.m. March 11 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Parlier Youth Center, 580 Tulare St., Parlier, CA 93648.
MALONEY — Milburn Willard Maloney, 86, of Porterville died March 1. He was a CPA. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 13 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 14 at St. Anne’s Church.
OSBORNE — Ernest Howard Osborne, 89, of Visalia died March 8. He was a teacher. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 13 at Visalia Evangelical Free Church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
PEREZ — Rebecca Clare Bockoven Perez, 64, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was a librarian. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 11 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RICE — Otto Steven Rice, 63, of Fresno died Feb. 22. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 11 at Kings Way Church in Kerman. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
SALCIDO HERNANDEZ — Rosa Salcido Hernandez, 67, of Fresno died Feb. 19. She was a general laborer for 40 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. March 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
VASQUEZ — Manuel Vasquez, 40, of Dinuba died Feb. 25. He was a warehouse shipping clerk. Visitation: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 10 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. March 10 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 10 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
VIENGXAY — Amphone Viengxay, 80, of Fresno died March 7. He was a farmer for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 10 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 8:30 a.m. March 11 at the funeral home.
WARREN — Barbara Jean Warren, 83, of Fresno died March 5. She was an elementary school teacher. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. March 11 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 11 at Valley Christian Center. Remembrance: Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
ZAMORA — Edward Leandro Zamora, 90, of Fresno died March 4. He was a draftsman for Cal-Trans for 35 years. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 13 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Remembrance: Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA 93728.
ZUCCARINI — Marjorie Ellen Munro Zuccarini, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 23. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 12 at Elbow Room. Remembrances: Debra Soligian Scholarship c/o Fresno State Foundation, 5244 N. Jackson KC45, Fresno, CA 93740 or Debbi Soligian Breast Cancer Fund c/o St. Agnes Foundation, St. Agnes Foundation, 1111 E. Spruce Ave., Mail Stop 910, Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ZUNIGA — Manny Zuniga, 68, of Clovis died March 4. He was a telephone installer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. in Sanger.
