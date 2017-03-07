Obituaries for Wednesday, March 8

ANDERSON — Betty Ann Anderson, 98, of Kerman died March 5. She was a homemaker for 75 years. Private service. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
CORFIELD — Lance Allen Corfield, 48, of Fresno died Feb. 28. He was a blast manifest operator. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc..
DOBLAS — Bonifacio Quino Doblas, 69, of Clovis died March 6. He was a bakery owner. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. March 12 at Farewell Funeral Service. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. March 13 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
ESTRADA — Margaret Garcia Estrada, 85, of Fresno died March 3. She was a cook for California Armenian Home and Valley Lahvosh Baking Company . Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 8 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 8:30 a.m. March 9 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 9 a.m. March 9 at the church.
GARCIA — Luz Maria Garcia, 77, of Madera died March 4. She was a homemaker for 62 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 9 at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. March 9 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 10 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GONZALES — Johnny Gonzales, 78, of Sanger died March 5. He was a ranch foreman. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. March 10 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Remembrance: St. Mary’s Catholic Church , 828 O St., Sanger, CA 93657.
HOUSTON — Raymond Houston Jr., 61, of Madera died Feb. 23. He was a commercial door installer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
JIMENEZ — Rafael Jimenez, 51, of Firebaugh died March 4. He was a machine technician. Visitation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 9 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel in Fresno. Service: 10 a.m. March 10 at Christian Life Tabernacle Apostolic Assembly in Mendota.
JONES — Isaiah Jones, 79, of Fresno died Feb. 28. He was a recycling laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc..
KIRSCHER — Carmen G. Kirscher, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 13. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
LEWIS — Lorene Belle Lewis, 96, of Madera died March 3. She was a retired bookkeeper. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. March 8 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 9 at the chapel.
LOPEZ — Robert Anthony Lopez Jr., 55, of Madera died Feb. 26. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 11 at Jay Chapel. No services will be held.
MARTINEZ — Felix Felix Martinez, 77, of Fresno died Feb. 23. He was an INS inspector. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 10 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARTINEZ DE RUIZ — Maria Martinez de Ruiz, 89, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 8 at St John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
MCDONALD — Donald Charles McDonald, 76, of Visalia died March 5. He was a deputy sheriff. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 24 at Grace Community Church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MILDEN — Lenora Teresa Milden, 78, of Fresno died Nov. 17. She was a certified public accountant for 50 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 10 at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
MILLER — Jasper Miller, 22, of Visalia died Feb. 17. He was a gym helper. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 11 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MOORADIAN — Roxie Mooradian, 103, of Fresno died March 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 8 through March 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. No services will be held.
PATTON — Elzie Junior Patton, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a farmer. Private service. Arrangements: The Neptune Society of Central California.
PROSPERI — Lona Lee Prosperi, 74, of Madera died March 2. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711; St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., #103, Fresno, CA 93710; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
PRUDENTE — Arleatha Jane Prudente, 90, of Fresno died March 2. She was a health care provider. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 9 at Belmont Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremation.
PUMMILL — Sandra Lee Pummill, 72, of Fresno died Feb. 15. She was a medical care provider. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 10 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. March 10 at Mt. View Cemetery.
RIVERA — Alice Rivera, 83, of Clovis died Feb. 23. She was a surgical assistance. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. March 9 at Templo Horeb Church in Fresno. Service: 10 a.m. March 10 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
RIVERA VEGA — Pablo Rivera Vega, 82, of Fresno died March 2. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 10 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. March 10 at the chapel.
RODRIGUEZ — Elvira “Panchita” Rodriguez, 94, of Fresno died March 3. She was a retail clerk. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 8 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 9 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ROMANO — Helen Jane Romano, 94, of Fresno died March 5. She was a retired line worker . No services will be held. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave , Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SALLEE — Arthur Clarence Sallee, 87, of Fresno died March 4. He was an electrical signage salesman. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Mountaineering Team, 2200 Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93721 or Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston, Fresno, CA 93728. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SENGMANY — Phouva Sengmany, 72, of Fresno died March 5. He was a farmer for 30 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. March 10 at Chapel of the Light. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. March 11 at the chapel.
SEYER — Bruce E. Seyer, 75, of Clovis died March 1. He was a retired sprinkler fitter . Memorial: 5 p.m. March 10 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SWINNOCK RODGERS — Betty Jo Swinnock Rodgers, 79, of Fresno died Feb. 22. She was an office manager. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 10 at Fresno Memorial Garden Cemetery. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
TIEDEMANN — Joseph Henry Tiedemann Jr., 91, of Vacaville, formerly of Fresno, died March 3. He was a commissary manager for over 20 years. Graveside: noon March 11 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: The United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania, NW, Washington, DC 20004. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
VILLA — Valentine Villa, Jr., 64, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a security officer. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. March 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
WEATHERMAN — Scott Edward Weatherman, 52, of Coalinga died Feb. 27. He was a clerical assistant . No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare .
WOOD — Gordon Eugene Wood, 88, of Fresno died March 2. He was a motor transport/heavy equipment operator for Chevron USA for over 38 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 20 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
