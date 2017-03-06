Obituaries for Tuesday, March 7

AKERS — Clorene May Akers, 102, of Coalinga died March 2. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 10 at Coalinga Cemetery. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel.
CHAPA — Raul Chapa Jr., 65, of Clovis died March 2. He was an electrician 20 years. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. March 8 at Boice Funeral Home. Memorial: 3 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home.
FRAUSTO — Senida Bonnie Frausto, 90, of Parlier died Mar. 3. She was a supervisor. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 9 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 9 at Sanger Cemetery.
FULMER — William Packard Fulmer, 62, of Fresno died March 2. He was a retired business owner . Memorial: 10 a.m. March 9 at Bethel Christian Center. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
GAMBLE — Morris June Gamble, 77, of Laton died March 1. He was a warehouse man. Service: 10:30 a.m. March 9 at First Baptist Church in Hanford. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
JONES — Arlen Edna Jones, 92, of Kingsburg died Feb. 28. She was a retired secretary for the California Southern Baptist Convention. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 8 at Lifeway Baptist Church in Fresno. Remembrance: Lifeway Baptist Church, 4250 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93722. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
KLYMKIW — Sylvia Klymkiw, 88, of Madera died March 2. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 2 p.m. March 14 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LOMIER — Leon Lomier, 82, of Clovis died March 4. He was a retail auto sales partsman for 41 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 9 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
PAPAGNI — Angelo Gregory Papagni, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a farmer for 86 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 8 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 9 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: Angelo Papagni Scholarship Fund, Ag One Foundation, 2910 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93704.
SALAS — Erlinda Alvarez Salas, 54, of Parlier died March 3. She was a secretary. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 9 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 10 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
TORRES — Dolores L. Torres, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 13. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 9 at Reade and Sons Funeral Chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. March 10 at St. Jude Church.
Comments