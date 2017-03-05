Obituaries for Monday, March 6

CALVINO — Anthony L. Calvino, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a pest control adviser. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. March 8 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos.
McKEON — Susan Shayne McKeon, 57, of Clovis died Feb. 25. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 8 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrance: Veteran’s House Project at the Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch, 14335 Academy Oaks Lane, Clovis, CA 93619.
WILLARD — Martha Pauline Willard, 69, of Porterville died Feb. 23. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel.
Comments