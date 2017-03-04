Death Notices

March 4, 2017 4:49 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, March 5

ANDRADE SALCEDA — Marciano Andrade Salceda, 75, of Firebaugh died Feb. 16. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 6 at St. Joseph’s Church. Mass: 11 a.m. March 6 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

ANDRES — Erlinda Trinidad Andres, 67, of Reedley died Feb. 24. She was a certified nursing assistant. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. March 9 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 9 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Mass: 1 p.m. March 10 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.

BARNES — Margaret A. Barnes, 93, of Sanger died March 3. She was a retired secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California in Fresno.

BEHRENS — Rollin Henry Behrens, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was a retired licensed marriage and family therapist. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. March 11 at Flipside Christian Church (Maywood Center) in Madera. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

BENNETT — Alton A. Bennett, 89, of Sanger died Feb. 26. He was a fence contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.

BENSON — Ginger C. Benson, 78, of Coarsegold died Feb. 23. She was an owner of a housekeeping business. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

BISHOP — Suzanne Germain Bishop, 71, of Clovis died Feb. 28. She was a teacher for Kings Canyon Unified School District. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 25 at Wesley United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

BULLARD — Gary Arnold Bullard, 73, of Clovis died Feb. 27. He was a systems engineer for AT&T. Service: 10 a.m. March 6 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 N. Peach Ave. Remembrance: Fresno Heart and Surgical Hospital, 15 E. Audubon Drive, Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

CALANDRI — Ray Calandri, 88, of Coarsegold died Feb. 9. He was a residential real estate broker. Celebration of Life: noon Feb. 10 at Pardini’s Restaurant.

CHRISTOS — Eugene Christos, 92, of Fresno died March 1. He was a teacher for 41 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon March 11 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 11 at Belmont Memorial Park.

EGO — Helen Ego, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was a retired cashier at Central Fish. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.

FORD — Bernice Ford, 98, of Fresno died Feb. 28. She was a retired waitress. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 7 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 8 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. March 8 at Calvary Worship Center. Remembrance: Calvary Worship Center, 4581 E. Dakota , Fresno, CA 93726.

GONZALEZ QUINTANILLA — Plutarco Eventino Gonzalez Quintanilla, 90, of Fresno died March 1. He was a baker for retail bakeries for 31 years. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

GOODRICH — Emogene “Jean” Goodrich, 78, of Lemoore died March 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. March 7 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 7 at the chapel. Mass: noon March 8 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

HARNESS — Gary Gene Harness, 75, of Fresno died March 2. He was a painter for 45 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 11 at Farewell Funeral Service. Remembrance: Central Valley Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 391, Reedley, CA 93654.

HAYAKAWA — Ruth Kiyoko Hayakawa, 85, of Visalia died Feb. 4. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 11 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.

HENDERSON — Alice Elaine Henderson, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 21. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 9 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel.

HOEVERTSZ — Johannes Rutilio Hoevertsz, 75, of Fresno died Feb. 28. He was an accountant for Madera County. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 6 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

HURD — Cleveland Hurd, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 9. He was a supervisor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

JERNAGAN — Ann Marie Jernagan, 75, of Fresno died Feb. 27. She was a retired registered nurse. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 11 at Lisle Funeral Home Chapel.

KUTZ — Judy May Kutz, 77, of Fresno died Feb. 25. She was a tax examiner for the IRS for 30 years. Visitation: noon to 4 p.m. March 5 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 6 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

MARKARIAN — Mary Markarian, 90, of Fresno died March 2. She was a homemaker. Private service. Remembrances: Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706; Disabled American Veterans, 701 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93721; donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.

MAUCIER — Lore Maucier, 84, of Fresno died Feb. 24. She was a certified nursing assistant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

McGINNIS — Ellen Dovie McGinnis, 93, of Clovis died March 2. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. March 7 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 3 p.m. March 7 at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park in Watsonville.

MENDOZA — Amelia Y. Mendoza, 95, of Sanger died Feb. 23. She was a teacher’s aide. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. March 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 6 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. March 7 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.

MONTGOMERY — Delmar Leroy Montgomery, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was retired from the Air Force. Memorial: noon March 11 at New Hope Community Church in Clovis. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

MORRIS — June Alice Morris, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 24. She was a retired data processor. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

NUNEZ — Guillerma M. Nunez, 97, of Clovis died Feb. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 6:30 p.m. March 9 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 10 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

RILEY — Moria Michele Riley, 57, of Fresno died Feb. 20. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 7 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. March 7 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.

SALDIVAR — Robert M. Saldivar, 71, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a truck driver. Services were held. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.

SALWASSER — Judith Ann Salwasser, 67, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a retired cosmetologist for various beauty salons. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

SANTANA — Kellie Marie Santana, 45, of Pinedale died Feb. 28. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. March 10 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel.

SCHMIDT — Tina Marie Schmidt, 61, of Fresno died Feb. 26. She was an electronic distributor manager. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. March 11 at Ambassador Baptist Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.

TOKUBO — Akira Tokubo, 84, of Fresno died Feb. 27. He was a retired bookkeeper for ITO Packing. Service: 11 a.m. March 31 at Buddhist Church of Fowler. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.

VAUGHN — Linda Vaughn, 57, of Fresno died Feb. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 10 at the chapel.

WAFER — Travis C. Wafer, 58, of Hanford died Feb. 24. He was an auto detailer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel. Service: 1:30 p.m. March 10 at First Baptist Church.

WOODRUFF — King Marcus DeWayne Woodruff, infant, of Fresno died March 1. He was the son of Kaylee Bear and Justin Woodruff. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 7 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Chapel.

YAMAMOTO — Edwin Yamamoto, 70, of Orosi died Feb. 27. He was a farmer. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.

ZAWISA — Ronald W. Zawisa, 70, of Clovis died Feb. 28. He was a retired district circulation supervisor for The Fresno Bee. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. March 5 at Farewell Funeral Service. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 6 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

