Obituaries for Tuesday, Feb. 28

AIROZA — Rose Airoza, 96, of Fulton, formerly of Porterville, died Feb. 21. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. March 3 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. March 3 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
BEDARD — Terry Craig Bedard, 74, of Porterville died Feb. 11. He was a quality control supervisor. Niche Side Service: 2 p.m. March 3 at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel.
CHAVEZ GONZALEZ — Irineo Chavez Gonzalez, 67, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 2 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 2 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. March 3 at St. John’s Cathedral.
DAY — Joyce Sue Day, 82, of Porterville died Feb. 26. She worked for Grove Management. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
EMERSON — Lou Ellen Emerson, 74, of Porterville died Feb. 21. She was a psychiatric technician. Services were held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GALVAN — Gilberto G. Galvan, 81, of Caruthers died Feb. 20. He was a laborer. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Fowler. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Federico Garcia Jr., 24, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a business owner for eight years. Visitation: 2 to 9 p.m. March 2 at The Glass House Hall. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 2 at The Glass House Hall. Mass: 10 a.m. March 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GARZA — Josefina Garza, 88, of Selma died Feb. 25. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. March 4 at the funeral home.
GONZALEZ — Jesus Alberto Gonzalez, 64, of Fresno died Feb. 13. He was a car repo man. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 1 at Sacred Heart Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 1 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ — Martha Elena Hernandez, 60, of Sanger died Feb. 22. She was an in-home care provider. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. March 3 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary and Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. March 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
IZABAL — Idalia Izabal, 78, of Sanger died Feb. 22. She was a fruit packer. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Rosary and Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
KLUDJIAN — Seth Kludjian, 95, of Madera died Feb. 23. He was a retired weights and measure inspector. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. March 5 at Jay Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
LITTLE — Bonnie Jean Little, 78, of Tulare died Feb. 21. She was a certified nurse’s aide. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 2 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 3 at North Tulare Cemetery.
MARQUEZ — Gloria C. Marquez, 64, of Fresno died Feb. 19. She was a benefits coordinator for Fresno Unified School District. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MARTINEZ — Maria L. Martinez, 78, of Fresno died Feb. 22. She was a nurse. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. March 1 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. March 2 at St. John’s Cathedral.
McFADDEN — Emma Margaret McFadden, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was an accounting cashier. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
McGOVERN — Catherine J. McGovern, 61, of Lindsay died Feb. 18. Services were held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
MOLINA — Connie M. Molina, 72, of Sanger died Feb. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 1 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
MORRIS — George Franklin Morris, 99, of Hanford died Feb. 20. He was a CVS driver manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Hanford Cemetery. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
OWEN — Austin James Owen, 23, of Springville died Feb. 19. He was a timber faller. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. March 4 at Springville Rodeo Grounds. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.
PEREZ — Lucy Vasquez Perez, 65, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a homemaker. Services were held.
RAMIREZ — Silvestra Corchado Ramirez, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 26. She was a homemaker for 71 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. March 2 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Rosary: 11 a.m. March 2 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. March 2 at the church. Remembrance: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
REED — James Lowell Reed, 73, of Madera died Feb. 12. He was a pilot for Dave Berry Construction. Services were held. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
RIOS — Edgar Osbaldo Rios, 29, of Fresno died Feb. 5. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
ROBINETTE — Robert Stanley Robinette, 93, of Dinuba died Feb. 25. He was a teacher. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 1 at Dopkins Dinuba Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 2 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
RUIZ MAGANA — Maria Teresa Ruiz Magana, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Alphonsus Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SCRIBNER — Benjamin Herbert Scribner, 84, of Terra Bella died Feb. 18. He was a welder. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.
TAYLOR — Dorothy Elva Taylor, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. March 2 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. March 3 at St. Anthony of Padua.
TOSTE — Lillian Ludre Toste, 79, of Kingsburg died Feb. 22. She was a crew leader at Del Monte. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. March 1 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
TOVAR — Jose Tovar, 93, of Sanger died Feb. 18. He was a field worker in agriculture. Services were held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WARING — Geneve Doris Waring, 92, of Fresno died Feb. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. March 5 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 6 at the funeral home.
