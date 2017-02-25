Death Notices

February 25, 2017 3:35 PM

Obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 26

ANDERSON — Eleanor Frances Anderson, 101, of Clovis died Feb. 18. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Remembrance: Poverello House, P.O. Box 12225, Fresno, CA 93777. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.

BAGHDASSARIAN — Jeanette Hrant Baghdassarian, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 22. She was a homemaker for 64 years. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Service: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721 or Charlie Keyan Armenian School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

BISHOP — Chester Lee Bishop, 77, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was an electrical engineer for Rockwell International. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. March 3 at the funeral home.

BOWSER — Margaret Joan Bowser, 95, of Clovis died Feb. 11. She was a retired registered nurse. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. March 17 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

BROOKS — Beverly Jean Brooks, 66, of Fresno died Feb. 21. She was a health care worker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 2 at Fresno Temple Church of God in Christ.

CARLTON — Chelsea Marie Carlton, 27, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a sales representative at Lucky Brand Jeans. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

CARROLL — Cory Lee Carroll, 48, of Fresno died Feb. 15. He was a furniture refinisher. No services will be held. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.

DANIELS — Michael Brice Daniels, 26, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. March 3 at the funeral home.

DAVIS — Barbara Lee Davis, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 18. She was a supervisor for hospital billing. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 4 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

GAILEY — Billy Edward Gailey, 80, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was an owner of Sierra Comics and Books. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

GREER — Irving Spence Greer, 91, of Hanford died Feb. 11. He was a certified public accountant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

HILL — James C. Hill, 91, of O’Neals died Feb. 9. He was a cotton gin worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

HOOPER — Vera Arlene Hooper, 69, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a retired registered nurse for Heritage Adult Day Care Programs. Private service. Remembrances: Greater California German Shepherd Rescue, P.O. Box 577663, Modesto, CA 95357; Central Valley S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706; Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, www.valleyanimal.org. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

LUCAS-LANEY — Kotaro Terry Lucas-Laney Sr., 53, of Fresno died Feb. 18. He was a teachers assistant. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 4 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.

MILLER — Elizabeth R. Miller, 89, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

MABUS — Roy John Mabus, 86, of North Fork died Feb. 18. He was a retired civil engineer. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.

MENDOZA — Manuel R. Mendoza, 81, of Kingsburg died Feb. 22. He was a road construction worker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. March 3 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. March 3 at the funeral home.

MESA — Ida “Becky” Mesa, 57, of Fresno died Jan. 28. She was a kitchen helper at Trinity Development Center. Graveside: 10 a.m. March 3 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

OCCHIONERO — Michael Occhionero, 91, of Clovis died Feb. 20. He was a quality control inspector for 38 years. Private service. Remembrance: Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076, DAV.org. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

QUINTELA — Benny M. Quintela, 83, of Fresno died Feb. 22. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. March 5 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Selma.

RAMIREZ — Ernesto Patrick Ramirez, 55, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a delivery driver. Memorial: 10 a.m. March 2 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home.

RAYA — Steve Hernandez Raya, 73, of Lemoore died Feb. 17. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at Lemoore Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.

RECEK — Koleeta Kay Recek, 69, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. March 2 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.

RIVERA — Albert Rivera, 62, of Sanger died Feb. 13. He was a maintenance man. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. March 3 at Tabernacle of Praise Church. Service: 10 a.m. March 3 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.

RUSH — Roy H. Rush, 90, of Fresno died Dec. 6. He was a vending machine repairman for over 30 years. Private service. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel.

SOTO — Candelario Soto Jr., 60, of Dinuba died Feb. 10. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.

STOREY — James N. Storey, 68, of Auberry died Feb. 15. He was a carpenter. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

TELLES — George Simas Telles, 71, of Clovis died Feb. 15. He was a senior account clerk for Shell Oil Co. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. March 4 at New Harvest Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.

VARGAS — Gaspar Vargas, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 16. He was a carpenter. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5083 E. Nevada Ave. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

WETNIGHT — Dick Wetnight, 74, of Clovis died Feb. 22. He was an insurance salesman. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 2 at New Harvest Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

WILLEFORD — Bill Willeford, 77, of Kingsburg died Feb. 18. He was a Reedley City police officer. Memorial: 2 p.m. March 4 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.

YATES — Paul Kirkland Yates, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 21. He was a school principal. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

