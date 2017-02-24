Obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 25

BERTAO — Alice M. Bertao, 92, of Dos Palos died Feb. 19. She was a farmer. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Allen Mortuary in Turlock. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the church. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Dos Palos Cemetery District.
BILBO — Phyllis Minnitte Bilbo, 91, of Coarsegold died Feb. 19. She was a retired vice president of Resources International. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church of Fresno. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the church. Remembrance: Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
FARRIS — Robert Lee Farris Jr., 76, of Hanford died Feb. 16. He was a business owner. Graveside: 1 p.m. March 1 at Hanford Cemetery. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
GARCIA — Gabriel Garcia, 59, of Porterville died Feb. 21. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Mission of Jesus of Porterville. Service: 10 a.m. March 1 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
HERRERA — Raul Casanova Herrera, 72, of Stratford died Feb. 13. He was a mechanic. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Anthony’s Mary Claret Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
MORENO — Margie Moreno, 62, of Fresno died Feb. 16. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Lisle Funeral Home.
NELSON — Jennie Lee Nelson, 82, of Clovis died Feb. 17. She was a factory worker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PARKER — Lois Rae Parker, 93, of Hanford died Feb. 23. She was an elementary school teacher. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PEREZ MERCADO — Francisco Perez Mercado, 102, of Porterville died Feb. 22. He was a railroad repairman. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. March 1 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. March 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. March 2 at St. Anne’s Church.
WALDEN — Joe Walden, 79, of Clovis died Feb. 21. He was a Fresno County director of juvenile probation department. Memorial: 4 p.m. March 1 at Boice Funeral Home.
WATSON — Jennifer Watson, 56, of Camarillo, formerly of Clovis, died Feb. 13. She was a stunt woman in the motion picture and television industry. Private service.
