February 23, 2017 3:18 PM

Obituaries for Friday, Feb. 24

AMEY — Dwight Walter Amey, 71, of Merced died Feb. 17. He was a UPS driver for 29 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Apostolic Tabernacle.

EMERSON — Lou Ellen Emerson, 74, of Porterville died Feb. 21. She was a psychiatric technician. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Vandalia Cemetery. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.

GALVAN — Gilberto G. Galvan, 81, of Caruthers died Feb. 20. He was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church in Fowler.

HICKS — Bonnie Ruth Hicks, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. No services will be held.

HOUSTON — Bob Houston, 85, of Chowchilla died Feb. 15. He was a retired bookkeeper for Coca-Cola. Graveside: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Winton Cemetery in Winton. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Cornerstone Community Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

KAUR — Naranjan Kaur, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 22. She was a homemaker. Service: Noon Feb. 26 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.

LAFOND — Ferris Wesley LaFond, 90, of Dinuba died Feb. 19. He was a dental technician. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.

MCFADDEN — Emma Margaret McFadden, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 20. She was an accounting cashier. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

MCGOVERN — Catherine J. McGovern, 61, of Lindsay died Feb. 18. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at St. Anne’s Church in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.

MORRIS — George Franklin Morris, 99, of Hanford died Feb. 20. He was a CVS driver manager. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at Hanford Cemetery. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.

NORRIS — Susan S. Norris, 64, of Tacoma, WA, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 28. She was a caregiver. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Brooks Ranch in Fresno.

REED — James Lowell Reed, 73, of Madera died Feb. 12. He was a pilot for Dave Berry Construction. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

RIOS — Edgar Osbaldo Rios, 29, of Fresno died Feb. 5. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.

SAELEE — Fou Yuan Saelee, 60, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a retired farm laborer. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

SCRIBNER — Benjamin Herbert Scribner, 84, of Terra Bella died Feb. 18. He was a welder. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.

SIDHU — Harchand Singh Sidhu, 84, of Porterville died Feb. 20. He was a farmer. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.

STEPP — Danell Gail Stepp, 62, of Grover Beach, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 21. She was a retired principal of Malaga Elementary School. Mass: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.

WHITTLE HAMILTON — Loretta Whittle Hamilton, 68, of Fresno died Feb. 18. She was a custodian for Fresno Unified School District for 20 years. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at City of Refuge Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

