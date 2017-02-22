Obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 23

AM — Bo Am, 89, of Clovis died Feb. 21. She was a homemaker for 50 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
AVITIA VIZCARRA — Nicomedes Avitia Vizcarra, 62, of Tulare died Feb. 17. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Tipton/Pixley Cemetery in Tipton.
BEECHER — Melba Beecher, 95, of Auberry died Feb. 9. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 3 p.m. Feb. 23 to 8 a.m. Feb. 24 at 35740 Auberry Mission Road. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Auberry Baptist Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
BLUNT — Rosallee Ann Blunt, 74, of Porterville died Feb. 19. She was a food service worker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
COSTABILE — Victor Anthony Costabile, 85, of Springville died Feb. 19. He was a draftsman. Private service. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel in Porterville.
CRISTOBAL RUIZ — Jose De Jesus Cristobal Ruiz, 92, of Parlier died Feb. 18. He was a cotton picker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
DESCALLAR — Michael Sarmiento Descallar, 71, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a retired claims adjuster for Metropolitan Life Insurance. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
EMERZIAN — Manuel Kay Emerzian, 93, of Fresno died Feb. 19. He was a machinist. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GRAY — Margaret R. Gray, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
GREENE — Doris E. Greene, 92, of Clovis died Feb. 20. She was a teachers aide for 20 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
GUZMAN — Johnny A. Guzman, 62, of Orange Cove died Feb. 20. He was a truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HALLOWAY — Terry Lee Halloway, 30, of Fresno died Feb. 12. He was a handyman. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Reade and Sons Chapel.
HERNANDEZ — Maria D. Hernandez, 88, of Clovis died Feb. 14. She was a general laborer. Service: Noon Feb. 24 at Calvary Chapel of Fresno. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funeral Home.
LECHUGA — Jesusita Lechuga, 86, of Cantua Creek died Feb. 20. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kerman. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
LOWMAN — Eugene Carl Lowman, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 20. He was a saw mill worker. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
POISALL — Jack Poisall, 60, of Fresno died Feb. 16. He was a construction project manager. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RICHARDS — Charlsa Olyne Richards, 89, of Fresno died Feb. 18. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SANTOS — Louie Santos, 89, of Selma died Feb. 12. He was a glass maker. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Tulare Public Cemetery. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
SHEPHERD — Nadine Hainley Shepherd, 86, of Sanger died Feb. 16. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
STETTENBENZ — Ellen J. Stettenbenz, 70, of Clovis died Feb. 15. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
TULLIS — Jerry Don Tullis, 78, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was a car salesman for 40 years. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Comments