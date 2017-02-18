Obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 19

AGUILAR — Edward Mark Aguilar, 51, of Fresno died Feb. 13. He was a Planned Parenthood representative. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at First Congregational Church of Fresno. Service: Noon Feb. 25 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
BAREYAN — Harutyun Bareyan, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 17. He was the owner and operator of the Yerevan Milk Factory. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.
CEJA — Ernestina G. Ceja, 85, of Madera died Feb. 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
CORTEZ — Pedro Cortez, 89, of Dos Palos died Feb. 11. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Dos Palos. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
CRUZ — Mary D. Cruz, 79, of Sanger died Feb. 12. She was a packer. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
DOOLEY — Mary Louise Dooley, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 1. She was a food server. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
EDWARDS — Marilyn LaFawn Edwards, 61, of Sacramento, formerly of Madera, died Feb. 12. She was a social worker for Veterans Administration in Chicago. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home.
ESQUIBEL — Alex Esquibel, 79, of Reedley died Feb. 12. He was a foreman at a packing shed. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
GEARY — Micheal F. Geary, 75, of Madera died Feb. 3. He was a maintenance worker for Southern Pacific Railroad. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GONSALVES — Ruby Nadine Gonsalves, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
HALL — Maureen Hall, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 16. She was an Irish dance teacher for 66 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
HILL — Joseph Hill, 87, of Firebaugh died Feb. 3. He was a ranch foreman. Services were held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
HOFER — Egon Arthur Hofer, 102, of Reedley died Feb. 8. He was a radio station founder and operator of KRDU and KCIB. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Immanuel High School Chapel. Remembrances: Palm Village Memorial, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654, or Immanuel Schools Scholarship Fund, 1128 S. Reed Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
INOUYE — Robert Ken Inouye, 65, of Visalia died Feb. 8. He was a manager for an irrigation company. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home.
LINTON — Ann Linton, 95, of Clovis died Feb. 13. She was a Sears sales representative. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Clovis Cemetery.
MAGALLANES — J. Santos Magallanes, 92, of Orange Cove died Feb. 14. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Isidore the Farmer Parish. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the church. Mass: Noon Feb. 23 at the church. Burial: Noon Feb. 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
MAGNOLIA JONES — Sarah Anne Magnolia Jones, 35, of Sanger died Jan. 17. She was a waitress. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
McGINNIS — George Milton McGinnis, 87, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was an ag laborer. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Saints Community Church. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
NOVAKOSKI — Diane Therese Novakoski, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was an elementary teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 10 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
OBENDORFER — Helen Topalian Obendorfer, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Mission to Children, P.O. Box 1310, Glendale, CA 91209.
OLIVER — Hazel Oliver, 93, of Kannapolis, N.C., formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 11. She was a retired mail clerk at Gottschalk’s department store. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Belmont Memorial Park.
PAYNE — Thomas Wesley Payne, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was a delivery truck driver. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
PERALTA — Helen Peralta, 84, of Oakley, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
PEREZ — Benjamin Gonzalo Perez, 3, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was the son of Chanel Perez and Gonzalo Perez Jr. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at St. Agnes Mission Catholic Church.
SANCHEZ — Angel Rose Sanchez, 20, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a food service clerk for Del Taco. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
SASSANO — Richard Gary Sassano, 78, of Clovis died Jan. 31. He was an auto repairman for 44 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SCHNEIDER — Marie Sally Ann Schneider, 93, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was a retired food industry packer. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
SOLORIO — Dorothy F. Solorio, 86, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was a hospital laundry supervisor. Rosary: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Belmont Memorial Park.
TICKEL-ASKELAND — Darlene Tickel-Askeland, 55, of Las Vegas, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 6. She was an insurance company claims adjustor. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Lisle Funeral Home.
TUCKER — James Marbree Tucker, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 16. He was a retired loan officer. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
TURNER — Romie Lemon Turner, 63, of Fresno died Feb. 3. He was a construction worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
VALDEZ — Maria Luz Valdez, 78, of Fresno died Feb. 15. She was a See’s Candy production technician. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Saint Mary Queen of the Apostles. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
WILLIAMS — Patsy Ruth Williams, 67, of Fresno died Feb. 16. She was a care provider for 20 years. No services will be held. Remembrance: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Central California, 5730 N. First St., Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
ZOMBO — Thelma Doris Zombo, 100, of Clovis died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
