Obituaries for Monday, Feb. 20

DECKER — Nils Michael Decker, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was a principal for Laton Unified School District for 25 years. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or donor’s favorite charity.
HERNANDEZ-AGUIRRE — Jose Pablo Hernandez-Aguirre, 74, of Orange Cove died Feb. 13. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 2 to 11 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Hernandez-Aguirre residence: 269 N. Fourth St. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
JIMENEZ — Jose Gregorio Jimenez, 78, of Fresno died Feb. 15. He was a route sales and truck driver. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Remembrances: Ronald McDonald House, 9161 Randall Way, Madera, CA 93636 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MOSS — Eulis William Moss Sr., 89, of Fresno died Feb. 15. He was a master mechanic for 60 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
PAUDA GARCIA — Alejandro Pauda Garcia, 65, of Fresno died Feb. 15. He was a chef for 15 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. No services will be held.
SCRUGGS — Norman Douglas Scruggs, 85, of Porterville died Feb. 15. He was a service station owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the funeral home.
VACA — Angel Vaca, infant, of Fresno died Feb. 8. He was the son of Alma Rocio Beltran Vaca and Jorge Vaca. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
VASQUEZ — Leocadio Alvarez Vasquez, 86, of Kerman died Feb. 11. He was a farmer. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
