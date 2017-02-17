Obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 18

BOURAXONH — Khamphanh Bouraxonh, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 16. He was a soldier for the Laotian government for six years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home.
BYNUM — Garrold M. Bynum, 76, of Hanford died Feb. 13. He was a master mechanic. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at First Christian Church. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
DAVIS — Everett Leroy Davis, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
DILDINE — George Edward Dildine, 91, of Sanger died Feb. 13. He was a teacher. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at Sanger United Methodist Church. Remembrances: George E. Dildine Memorial Scholarship, c/o Kenneth Dildine, 2543 Tamarack Ave., Sanger, CA 93657 or Sanger United Methodist Church, 1612 Ninth St., Sanger, CA 93657.
FOX — Jesse Melvin Fox, 82, of Madera died Feb. 10. He was a lumberman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
KRAZAN — Anne C. Krazan, 93, of Fresno died Feb. 3. She was a registered nurse. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evergreen Cremation Service of California.
MALKASIAN — Ruby Christeen Malkasian, 96, of Fresno died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker for 64 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
WEESE — Armel Ray Weese, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 24. He was a clerk. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evergreen Cremation Service of California.
