Obituaries for Friday, Feb. 17

CASILLAS — Adauto Casillas, 75, of Fresno died Feb. 14. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon Feb. 25 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
CASILLAS CASTRO — Cristina Casillas Castro, 79, of Fresno died Feb. 4. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon Feb. 25 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
DUNLAP — Ladema Faith Dunlap, 95, of Winston, OR, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 14. She was an LVN. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Mountain View Cemetery.
GARCIA — Carmen Jimenez Garcia, 84, of Selma died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. Service: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home.
HIRAKAWA — Kikuye Hirakawa, 95, of Parlier died Jan. 1. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ISHIDA — Mary S. Ishida, 88, of Reedley died Feb. 14. She was a homemaker. Service: 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Reedley Cemetery, Memorial Service Building. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
KAUR — Mohinder Kaur, 83, of Tulare died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
LABAOAN — Benjamin Labaoan, 83, of Visalia died Feb. 14. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 8 a.m. Feb. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
PARANO — Marianne Parano, 67, of Fresno died Feb. 11. She was a dental hygienist for 20 years. Memorial Mass: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Farewell Clovis Arrangement Center.
ROSS — Leonard Victor Ross, 96, of Fresno died Feb. 13. He was an education principal. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SIEBERT — Helen Siebert, 77, of Kingsburg died Feb. 7. She was a business woman. Services were held. Arrangements: Dopkins Chapel.
SISLER — Norma Sisler, 85, of Clovis died Feb. 13. She was a clerical worker for medical billing. Memorial: 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Grace Community Church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
TORK — Heng Tork, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker for 40 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Buddhist Cambodian Funeral Service : 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the funeral home.
