Obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 16

ABE — Sadano Abe, 93, of Reedley died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Reedley Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ALVAREZ — Refugio Alvarez Jr., 45, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Celebration of Life: Noon Feb. 17 at the funeral home.
BALLESTEROS — Mitch Ballesteros, 71, of Sanger died Feb. 5. He was a handyman. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. No services will be held.
BENTON — Shirley M. Benton, 90, of Porterville died Feb. 14. She was a retail clerk. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CABATU — Agnes B. Cabatu, 48, of Visalia died Feb. 4. She was a doctor. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the church. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
CUNNINGHAM — Evelyn Jean Cunningham, 73, of Woodlake died Feb. 11. She was a retired AT&T 411 operator. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Woodlake District Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
FERREIRA — Francisco Ferreira, 84, of Exeter died Feb. 11. He was a landscaper. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Smith Family Chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
FRANKS — Martha Yvonne Franks, 97, of Yuba City , formerly of Tulare, died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Tulare.
MAGANA-QUESADA — Bonifacio Magana-Quesada, 80, of Ivanhoe died Feb. 13. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at St. Francis Cabrini in Woodlake.
MAGARIAN — Marvin A. Magarian, 79, of Fresno died Jan. 12. He was a retired microbiologist and lab scientist. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Pardini’s Restaurant. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
ROGERS — Patricia Louise Rogers, 79, of Selma died Feb. 14. She was a retired service counselor at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ashlan Ward.
SHANNON — Maryola Shannon, 82, of Tulare died Feb. 8. She was a nutrition educator. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON — John Patrick Williamson, 51, of Porterville died Feb. 12. He was a construction contractor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Myers Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the funeral home.
Comments