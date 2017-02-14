Obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 15

BALLESTERO — Frank George Ballestero, 86, of Sanger died Feb. 4. He was a cement mason. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at residence, 7926 Monreal Drive. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
BLACK — Joey Dale Black, 24, of Porterville died Feb. 8. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Lindsay Strathmore Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel.
BRAGA — Julie Braga, 59, of Madera died Feb. 5. She was a textbook purchaser for Fresno State and co-owner of Braga Organic Farms. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Grace Community Church. Remembrance: Grace Community Church Mission Funds, 17755 Road 26, Madera, CA 93638. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BROWN — Ronald Wesley Brown, 55, of Fresno died Feb. 11. He was a business owner. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BRYAN — Bill Bryan, 88, of Clovis died Feb. 12. He was a district manager in retail for 25 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at Boice Funeral Home. Memorial: Noon Feb. 18 at Sierra Heartland Clubhouse. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: AOET, 7830 SW 40th Ave., Portland, OR 97219.
CIRIACO — Carmine Ciriaco, 77, of Tulare died Feb. 6. He was a wrangler. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Rise Church in Visalia. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
CRAWFORD — Nancy Kay Crawford, 68, of Visalia died Feb. 12. She was a printing operator. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
DANIELS — James Daniels, 70, of Exeter died Dec. 20. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Smith Family Chapel. Reception: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Fraternal Order of Eagles.
DOLORES HERNANDEZ — Hilario Lorenzo Dolores Hernandez, 29, of Biola died Feb. 6. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Dolores Hernandez residence. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
FISHER — Evelyn Margaret Fisher, 89, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
GUILLEN — Ernest V. Guillen, 81, of Fresno died Feb. 11. He was a self-employed real estate agent. Memorial: 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Graveside: Noon Feb. 17 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
HERRERA — David Moreno Herrera, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 5. He was an owner and operator of a car dealership. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
JOFUKU — Shigeyuki Jofuku, 93, of Selma died Feb. 11. He was a vineyard farmer. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home.
KEOMAHAVONG — Thongsavath Keomahavong, 65, of Fresno died Feb. 12. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home.
KRIKORIAN — Rose Krikorian, 96, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a retired sales clerk for Sears department store. Service: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
LaCAVA — Wilda Vivian LaCava, 95, of Raymond died Feb. 12. She was a retired clerk for the DMV. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
LATHAM — Jeffrey Marshall Latham, 59, of Oakhurst died Feb. 7. He was a business manager. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
LEIJA — Roy J. Leija, 52, of Fresno died Feb. 9. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.
LOEUNG — Moeun Loeung, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 10. He was a soldier for the Cambodian government for seven years. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Christian Cambodian Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
LOMBARDI — Jean Marie Lombardi, 93, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a retired branch manager for a credit union. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MARTINEZ — Dinah Ariely Martinez, infant, of Clovis died Feb. 3. She was the daughter of Maria Galvez and Gonzalo Gallegos Martinez. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MATOS — Cathy Matos, 52, of Fresno died Feb. 11. She was a retired employee for the state of California. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MOORADIAN — Gloria Rose Mooradian, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 9. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
OLSON — Eugene Ole Olson, 80, of Fresno died Feb. 13. He was a retired pool construction supervisor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ORLANDO — June Elizabeth Orlando, 82, of Dos Palos died Feb. 11. Service: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at First United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Fierro Family Funeral Home.
PARNAGIAN — Gladys Parnagian, 97, of Fresno died Feb. 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.
RANDALL — Ruby Darline Randall, 96, of Clovis died Feb. 11. She was a retired office manager with Berven Carpet Mills. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
RENOBATO — Isabel San Roman Renobato, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 9. She was a homemaker for 67 years. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SILVAS — Helen Silvas, 62, of Fresno died Feb. 3. She was a nursing assistant. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home & Mausoleum Garden of Meditation.
SIMMONS — Jo Simmons, 75, of Exeter died Feb. 9. She was a bookkeeper. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
SMITH — Barton Smith, 83, of Tulare died Feb. 8. He was a farmer for 70 years. Private service. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
SORDI — Irene Jean Sordi, 99, of Madera died Feb. 9. She was a nurse’s aide and LVN. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637.
STAHL — Donald Le Roy Stahl, 87, of Visalia died Feb. 12. He was a cabinet maker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Gateway Church.
UTECHT — Denise L. Utecht, 66, of Oakhurst died Feb. 12. She was a business owner. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WATTS — Kelly Cholly Watts, 53, of Clovis died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
WEIRICK — Joseph Benson Weirick, 78, of Auberry died Feb. 8. He was a farmer for 40 years. No services will be held. Remembrances: S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 202, Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
WILCOX — David Wilcox, 68, of Tulare died Feb. 10. He was an AC tech for a commercial real estate company for 40 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
WITTWER-LARSEN — Bonnie Ruth Wittwer-Larsen, 89, of Clovis died Feb. 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, East Stake Center, 1880 Gettysburg Ave. Service: 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
YAACOUBIAN — Azadouhie Yaacoubian, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
ZAPF — Leo Hewald Zapf, 83, of Fresno died Feb. 11. He was a chemical engineer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Clovis Cemetery.
