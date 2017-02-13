Obituaries for Tuesday, Feb. 14

ALBERT — Deen Albert, 82, of Fresno died Feb. 3. She was a chef. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
BANDELIAN — Carmella “Mel” Bandelian, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a retired bookkeeper for Bullard Village Drugs. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Shrine of St. Therese. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at the church. Remembrance: donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BRABBIN — Michael Lee Brabbin Jr., infant, of Fresno died Feb. 7. He was the son of Ada and Michael Brabbin. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. No services will be held.
CAMARENA — Sylvester Lawrence Camarena, 78, of Madera died Feb. 4. He was a barber shop owner. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 13145 Robbins Lane. Remembrance: Darin Camarena Scholarship Program at Camarena Health Clinic, 344 W. Sixth St., Madera, CA 93637.
CARDOSO — Maria Furtado Cardoso, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church.
CARRANZA — Maria Lala Carranza, 80, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a receptionist. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ELLIOTT — William Henry Elliott III, 58, of Tulare died Feb. 9. He was an autoCAD drafter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
GUERRERO — Jay David Guerrero, 57, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was a door installer. Visitation: Noon to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 16 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Sanger Cemetery.
HUERTA — Amelia Huerta, 76, of Exeter died Feb. 10. She was a preschool teacher. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
JACKSON-MCKENDRICK — Beth Ann Jackson-McKendrick, 50, of Fresno died Feb. 1. She was a church secretary. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at United Christian Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
LAVIGNA — Anne Helen Lavigna, 99, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was a secretary for Farmer’s Insurance for 32 years. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Celebration of Life: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
LOPEZ — Isabelle Lopez, infant, of Fresno died Feb. 3. She was the daughter of Celia Molina and Louie Lopez. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
MALDONADO — Rudolph Maldonado, 79, of Sanger died Feb. 9. He was a production manager. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
MCDANIELS — Bruce Alan McDaniels, 57, of Fresno died Feb. 9. He was a pharmacy technician. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. No services will be held.
MILTON — Cecelia Milton, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 7. She was a certified nurses assistant. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
MINA — Daniel S. Mina, 80, of Madera died Feb. 13. He was a retired civil engineer for W.M. Lyles Company. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MURILLO — Ruth Caldera Murillo, 83, of Fresno died Feb. 10. She was a laborer for a golf manufacturer. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
PACE — Sue Potts Pace, 86, of Fresno died Feb. 2. She was a retired teacher for Fresno Unified School District. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Fresno, CA 93650. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
PRICE — Cindy Price, 50, of Tulare died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker for 35 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home.
QUALLS — Donald Eugene Qualls, 86, of Clovis died Feb. 5. He was an insurance broker. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Remembrance: Cure Alzheimers Fund, curealz.org/in-memory/donald-qualls. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
SCHWAMB — Mary S. Schwamb, 94, of Selma died Feb. 8. She was a seasonal cannery worker for Del Monte and a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. Feb. 18 at Church of God. Reception: Noon Feb. 18 at Church of the Redeemer.
SOTELO — Nevaeh Sotelo, infant, of Fresno died Jan. 29. She was the daughter of Alicia Arreguin and Jose Sotelo. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Anthony’s Mary Claret. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
STANLEY — Christine Stanley, 81, of Northfork died Feb. 4. She was a retired general contractor. Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Northfork Christian Center. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
TROSI — Rose Marie Trosi, 93, of Fresno died Feb. 9. She was a records clerk for 25 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
VALENCIA — Andres Valencia, 70, of Parlier died Feb. 6. He was a laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
