Obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 12

ACOSTA — Francisco Hernandez Acosta, 68, of Huron died Jan. 29. He was a truck driver. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
AGUIRRE — Ruth “Cookie” Aguirre, 72, of Fresno died Feb. 3. She was a retired accounting clerk for the county government. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at St. Anthony of Padua. Remembrance: S.P.C.A. Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 923, Madera, CA 93639.
BENAVIDEZ — Viola A. Benavidez, 60, of Kingsburg died Feb. 4. She was a telephone operator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Parlier Cemetery District.
BENAVIDEZ — Angelita Sanchez Benavidez, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: Noon Feb. 17 at the funeral home.
BLANCO — Telvina Blanco, 70, of Fresno died Feb. 7. She was a restaurant owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
CARDENAS — Lupe Cardenas, 82, of Sanger died Jan. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Feb. 13 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary & Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
CARDOSO VAZQUEZ — Jose Ricardo Cardoso Vazquez, 62, of Parlier died Jan. 30. He was a music teacher. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
CERA — Patricia Ann Cera, 90, of Clovis died Feb. 3. She was a homemaker for 66 years. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
CRUZ — Nilsa Cruz, 51, of Selma died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Wake: 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at the funeral home.
DAKE — Elizabeth Lenore Dake, 85, of Fresno died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.
ERNST — John J. Ernst, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was a computer manager. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Remembrance: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Flumencio Garcia, 71, of Fresno died Feb. 7. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
GARZA — Jesse Garza, 64, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was a winery worker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
GINTHER — Leonard Eugene Ginther, 74, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was a retired engine rebuilder for Densmore Inc. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances: Vision Church, 4950 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, CA 93726 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central California, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93711, www.lls.org/cca. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HARADA — Faye Kazuye Harada, 94, of Clovis died Feb. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the funeral home. Remembrance: United Japanese Christian Church, c/o Friends Care, 136 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.
HOVNANIAN — Albert Vahey Hovnanian, 92, of Kingsburg died Feb. 8. He was a real estate broker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Kingsburg First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
MARTIN — Amy Denise Martin, 52, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was an attorney. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Elks Lodge Ballroom in Alameda. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
McENTIRE — Edward James McEntire, 83, of Clovis died Feb. 8. He was a mechanic. Memorial: Noon Feb. 15 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MEDINA — Maria Maurilia Medina, 97, of Reedley died Feb. 8. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: Noon to 10 p.m. Feb. 15 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church.
MOORE — W. Janelle Moore, 79, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a television entertainer. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. April 15 at Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MUSSON — Everett “John” W. Musson, 81, of Easton died Jan. 27. He was a financial adviser for 35 years. Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
OREGON VELASQUEZ — Roberto Oregon Velasquez, 65, of Selma died Feb. 6. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
QUINTANILLA — Concepcion Quintanilla, 84, of Orange Cove died Feb. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
RIGGS — Charles H. Riggs, 74, of Auberry died Feb. 3. He was a public utilities electrical engineer for 53 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Sierra Hills Baptist Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
RUBALCABA — Michael Raymond Rubalcaba, 66, of Cutler died Feb. 3. He was a surgical technician. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
SHIELDS — Virginia Knowles Shields, 101, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was an administrative assistant for more than 15 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens. Remembrances: P.E.O. International – Fresno Chapter, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
TEAGUE — Jack Teague, 91, of Selma died Jan. 26. He was a farmer for 70 years. Memorial: Noon Feb. 20 at the Teague residence, 8364 S. Del Rey Ave. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
VICKERS — Mae Vickers, 73, of Riverdale died Jan. 26. She was a homemaker. Memorial: Noon Feb. 18 at Koinonia Church in Hanford. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
YOUNG — Juliene Young, 64, of Los Angeles, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 3. She was a cosmetologist. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
