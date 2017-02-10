Obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 11

BRENGETTO — Gene Henry Brengetto, 95, of Fresno died Feb. 7. He was the owner of Santi’s Auto Dismantling. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CHANTHACHONE — Oneta Chanthachone, 58, of Porterville died Feb. 10. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at Myers Chapel.
DUNLAP — Mary June Dunlap, 82, of Porterville died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
ELLIS — Ruth Ellen Ellis, 88, of Fresno died Feb. 7. She was a retired office manager for Eli Lilly Company. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
FLOWERS — Hurshell L. Flowers, 69, of Porterville died Feb. 6. He was a shipwright. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
FUKANO — Misao Fukano, 87, of Washington, formerly of Hanford, died Jan. 20. She was a registered nurse. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 16 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Central Valley Health Foundation, 450 N. Greenfield Ave., Suite 400, Hanford, CA 93230.
GRAY — Mary Louise Gray, 82, of Porterville died Feb. 8. She was a secretary. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GREEN — Marilyn Louise Green, 73, of Clovis died Feb. 4. She was an x-ray technician. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at College Church of Christ in Fresno. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
GUTIERREZ — Richard Gutierrez, 69, of Fresno died Feb. 2. He was a retired postal service employee at the Woodward Park Office. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home. Graveside: 9 a.m. Feb. 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at New Covenant Church. Remembrances: Disabled American Veterans of Fresno, 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703 or donor’s favorite charity.
HINTON — Roscoe Hinton, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 3. He was a cosmetology director. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
JORDAN — Alice Mae Jordan, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Remembrances: NorCal Border Collie Rescue, 1431 Merry Knoll Road, Auburn, CA 95603 or St. Helen’s Catholic Church Altar Guild, 4875 E. Grant Ave., Fresno, CA 93727.
LOPEZ — Jose Felisardo Lopez, 74, of Salinas, formerly of Firebaugh, died Jan. 30. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Firebaugh. Rosary: 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the church. Mass: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the church. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.
LOWE — Marcie Lavern Lowe, 83, of Hanford died Feb. 6. She was a senior sales representative. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Sojourn Hospice & Palliative Care, 1318 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 100, Fresno, CA 93710.
PERRY WISE — Marjorie Mae Perry Wise, 88, of Hanford died Feb. 2. She was an LVN for local hospitals for many years. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Feb. 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2400 N. 11th Ave. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at the church. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
SINGH — Navparkash Singh, 48, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was a truck driving instructor. Service: Noon Feb. 13 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
