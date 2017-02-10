Obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 11

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business' Pause

1:40 A helping hand at the U.S.-Mexico border

1:08 Fresno State student wears hijab for the first time

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

2:18 Brewer unveils changes for Full Circle Brewing in downtown Fresno

1:45 WWII vet and Japanese American internee shows his good luck belt of a thousand dots

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:17 There is just one rule in Craft Beer Forward