Obituaries for Friday, Feb. 10

BAUER — Merryanne Bauer, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was an IRS clerk for 35 years. Services were held. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
FUENTES — Ramona G. Fuentes, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 28. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
HERNANDEZ — Agustina Campos Hernandez, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. No services will be held.
KEEN — Beverly Louise Keen, 74, of Springville died Feb. 4. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
MCLENDON — Jo Ann McLendon, 82, of Exeter died Feb. 6. She was a secretary. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Sanger Cemetery.
MEDELLIN — Manuel Herunez Medellin Sr., 84, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was an owner and operator of a landscape business. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. Commital Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Mt. View Cemetery.
NINO — Joe S. Nino, 71, of Dinuba died Feb. 2. He was a barber. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
NUNES — Louie Nunes, 82, of Oakhurst died Feb. 7. He was an electrician. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RODRIGUEZ — Jose Martiñiano Rodriguez, 86, of Fresno died Feb. 4. He was a driver and owner and operator. Visitation: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at St. John’s Cathedral.
RUIZ AVILA — Francisco Ruiz Avila, 94, of Orosi died Jan. 27. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
SOARES — Jean Soares, 86, of Fresno died Feb. 8. She was a retired bank teller. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
THOMAS — James C. Thomas, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 7. He was a retired police officer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
VASQUEZ — Rachel Rios Vasquez, 63, of Kerman died Feb. 7. She was a homemaker for 43 years. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
Comments