Obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 9

BARAJAS PEREZ — Jose Luis Barajas Perez, 56, of Fresno died Jan. 28. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Alphonsus Church.
BAUGHN — Linto “Linny” O. Baughn, 57, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a pipe layer lineman for Laborers Local 294. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BERKLEY — William Howard Berkley, 82, of Porterville died Feb. 4. He was a mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel.
BOS — Richard John Bos, 94, of Fresno died Feb. 2. He was a retired district administrator for National Cash Register Company. Services pending. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CARVALHO — Franklin Abraham Carvalho, 68, of Sanger died Jan. 22. He was a power plant operator. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at AMVETS Post 98, 812 K St. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
DENNIS — Sharon Deon Dennis, 67, of Porterville died Feb. 4. She was a senior credit assistant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
DRINEN — Eva Drinen, 92, of Kingsburg died Jan. 26. She was a fruit packer. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Minnie Garcia, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home.
GARZA — Betty Lou Garza, 69, of Fresno died Feb. 1. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HARGER — Betty Harger, 85, of Pixley died Feb. 3. She was an owner of a cafe for 10 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Tipton-Pixley Cemetery.
JIMENEZ — Jose Cardenas Jimenez, 67, of Porterville died Jan. 21. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at St. Francis of Assisi Mission in Woodville. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
KILGORE — Nancy Kilgore, 80, of Selma died Jan. 11. She was a retired Fresno County clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at First Baptist Church of Selma.
LAPHAM — Carol Salome Lapham, 87, of Springville died Feb. 4. She was a restaurant owner. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Lapham residence. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
LIEMVONGSA — Nanh Liemvongsa, 62, of Fresno died Feb. 7. He was a machine operator for 12 years. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
MARTINEZ — Virginia Hernandez Martinez, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at The Shrine of St. Therese.
MORENO — Norma Rodriguez Moreno, 92, of Sanger died Jan. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 at Tabernacle of Praise Church. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Sanger Cemetery District. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
MURILLO — Matias “Marty” Murillo, 84, of Selma died Feb. 3. He was a welder. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2850 Thompson Ave. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
OJEDA — Benjamin Ojeda, 49, of Porterville died Feb. 4. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
PARKER — Evelyn M. Parker, 85, of Visalia died Feb. 6. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: donor’s favorite charity.
PAZ — Antonio V. Paz, 55, of Fresno died Feb. 4. He was an auto mechanic. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
PEREZ — Valerie Perez, 43, of Selma died Feb. 6. She worked at the IRS. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Valley Life Community Church. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
PEREZ — Aniceto Perez, 81, of Firebaugh died Feb. 4. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.
REED — Tracina Elish Reed, 44, of North Fork died Feb. 4. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
SIGALA — Peter Ray Sigala, 62, of Porterville died Feb. 3. He was a janitor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel.
VASQUEZ — Salvador Vasquez Jr., 59, of Fresno died Jan. 27. He was a fork lift driver. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
