Obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 8

ANDERSON — Elizabeth Betty Anderson, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Calvary Chapel. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BYRNE — Leigh Mason Byrne, 86, of Selma died Feb. 5. He was a parole agent for 25 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
CAROLLO — Julia B. Carollo, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 2. She was a manager for AT&T for 36 years. Rosary: 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 13 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
CHAMBERLIN — John “Jack” Chamberlin, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 4. He was a real estate broker. Services pending. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
CHATMAN — Ricky Charles Chatman Sr., 67, of Fresno died Feb. 1. He was a deputy sheriff. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
CHONO-HERRING — Kathryn Shizuko Chono-Herring, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 25. She was a retail department store sales manager. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
CISNEROS VILLASENOR — Yolanda Cisneros Villasenor, 57, of Orosi died Feb. 2. She was a food vendor. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
CLARK — Fred E. Clark, 85, of Fresno died Feb. 3. He was a weather modification engineer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
COX — Michael Wayne Cox, 61, of Fresno died Feb. 2. He was a detailer. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
CREIGHTON — David Lyons Creighton, 79, of Fresno died Feb. 4. He was a human resources consultant. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CRUZ — Raymond M. Cruz, 81, of Madera died Jan. 30. He was a retired painter at Baltimore Aircoil. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.
ECHOLS — Jimmie M. Echols, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was a counselor for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
FIGUEROA — Eva Conriquez Figueroa, 73, of Fresno died Feb. 2. She was a retired school bus driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. John’s Cathedral.
HARRAH — Joseph Da Costa Harrah, 34, of Visalia died Feb. 5. He was a construction worker. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. John’s Cathedral in Fresno. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
HENRY — Jeff Henry, 59, of Clovis died Feb. 2. He was a financial investor for 20 years. Memorial: Noon Feb. 11 at Grace Methodist Church in Fresno. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
JONES — Winnie Queen Ester Jones, 94, of Fresno died Feb. 4. She was a retired compress worker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Greater Macedonia Church of God in Christ. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
NORRIS — Dossie Norris, 90, of Selma died Feb. 4. He was a proprietor of Steelcon. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
OSTRANDER — Simone M. Ostrander, 78, of Sanger died Feb. 3. She was a teacher. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 17 at Valley Christian Center in Fresno. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Daniel Avila Rodriguez, 76, of Parlier died Jan. 30. He was a chef. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Sierra View Home in Reedley. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SILIPIGNI — Ermaline Delores Silipigni, 79, of Fresno died Feb. 6. She was an office administrator for 50 years. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Remembrances: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
STOETZER — Louis Arthur Stoetzer, 84, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was a retired psychologist. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
TARASEVIC — Helen Mary Tarasevic, 94, of Fresno died Feb. 2. She was a waitress. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
THALMAN — Ronald Eugene Thalman, 71, of Fresno died Feb. 3. He was a steel fabrication and repair welder. Private service. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
WALLICK — Gary Lynn Wallick, 70, of Fresno died Feb. 6. He was a cabinet maker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
WEST — Doyle E. West, 85, of Ivanhoe died Feb. 5. He was a horseshoer. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
WILSON — Mary Ann Wilson, 94, of Fresno died Feb. 4. She was a ward clerk. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WOOD — Frank E. Wood, 64, of Visalia died Feb. 2. He was a field representative. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
