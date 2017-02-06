Obituaries for Tuesday, Feb. 7

AMAYA — Robert Amaya Jr., 57, of Porterville died Feb. 1. He was a printer. Service: Noon Feb. 10 at China’s Alley in Lindsay. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
BENEDICT — Bill Benedict, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a sales manager for 30 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. June 6 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CARVALHO — Franklin Abraham Carvalho, 68, of Sanger died Feb. 22. He was a power plant operator. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at AMVETS Post 98, 812 K St. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
CASALMAN — Ruby Casalman, 71, of Tulare died Feb. 4. She was a homemaker for 56 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at North Tulare Cemetery.
COLE — Nellie Maxine Cole, 90, of Fresno died Feb. 2. She was a typist at the word processing center for Social Security for 25 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CROSS — Robert James Cross, 73, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 1. He was a warehouse worker. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Fowler District Cemetery in Fowler. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
HUYNH — Thoi Ngoc Huynh, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was a quality control inspector for Foster Farms for 27 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
JENNINGS — Ida Belle Jennings, 90, of Clovis died Jan. 31. She was a farm owner. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Washington Colony Cemetery.
MARTINEZ IBARRA — Santiago Martinez Ibarra, 60, of Mendota died Jan. 31. He was a mechanic. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MEKHITARIAN — Pauline Mekhitarian, 82, of Mission Hills, CA, formerly of Fresno, died Feb. 3. She was a retired seamstress for The Balekian’s Wearhouse. Service: Noon Feb. 9 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MONTANARI — Kenneth Paul Montanari, 81, of Madera died Feb. 3. He was a retired liquor salesman and former operator of Monty’s Liquor. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: The American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711; The National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; donor’s favorite charity.
NELSON — Robert Leslie Nelson, 77, of Visalia died Feb. 1. He was a print operator. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Willow Glen Mobile Park Club House. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
ORTIZ — Victoria Ann Ortiz, 60, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. Alphonsus Church.
PADILLA ORNELAS — Pedro Padilla Ornelas, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a cook. Private service. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
PARSLEY — Fred Joy Parsley, 82, of Sanger died Feb. 1. He was a business owner. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
PENA — Jesus Jose Pena, 63, of Coarsegold died Jan. 27. He was a carpenter. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
ROSER — William J. Roser, 76, of Fresno died Feb. 5. He was a restaurant owner. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
SALAZAR — Josie G. Salazar, 70, of Tulare died Jan. 27. She was a medical claims processor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
SILVA — Debra Marie Silva, 61, of Tulare died Jan. 27. She was a manager for a clothing manufacturer for 15 years. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
TONG — May Chow Tong, 92, of Fresno died Feb. 4. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Colma. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
WARD — Alphonso Derell Ward, 55, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was a bus driver for Laidlaw. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. Rest Baptist Church.
WEST — Louise Janet West, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Christian Life Assembly of God. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WHEATLEY-MCALLISTER — Gertrude Wheatley-McAllister, 104, of Fresno died Feb. 1. She was a dietician. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
ZUNIGA — Raquel Zuniga, 82, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Alphonsus Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
