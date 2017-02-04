Obituaries for Sunday, Feb. 5

ALDRIDGE — Margaret Sue Aldridge, 83, of Madera died Jan. 30. She was a school administrator for Kerman Unified School District for 22 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Belmont Memorial Park. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Fresno First Baptist.
BAYLES BRINKLEY — Gwendolyn “Kita” Helene Bayles Brinkley, 76, of Kingsburg died Jan. 28. She was a retired phlebotomist for the health care industry. Private service. Remembrance: St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BELCINA — Tomasita Belcina, 75, of Clovis died Jan. 30. She was a retired senior budget specialist. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DOYLE — Douglas Jessie Doyle, 90, of Lincoln, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 27. He was a pipefitter foreman. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Mountain View Cemetery.
GARCIA MIRANDA — Edward Garcia Miranda, 16, of Cutler died Jan. 31. He was a student and the son of Dalila and Ramiro Garcia. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at residence: 12917 Ave. 404. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the residence. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
HARWIG — Sharon Kay Harwig, 72, of Selma died Jan. 28. She was a computer programmer. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital in Fresno. Remembrances: Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital, 2939 S. Peach Ave., Fresno, CA 93725 or donor’s favorite local animal charity. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
HILYARD — Roger Lee Hilyard, 91, of Fresno died Feb. 2. He was a welder and steel fabricator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Belmont Memorial Park.
JETT — Janet Bernice Jett, 98, of Oakhurst died Jan. 29. She was an owner of an auction company. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at The Grove in Ahwahnee. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
KELM — Betty Kelm, 81, of Visalia died Jan. 27. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at The Ritchie Barn. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel in Exeter.
LAW — William Joseph Law, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was a truck driver for 12 years. Service: Noon Feb. 9 at Northside Christian Church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
LOEWEN — Jessie Ozeta Doyel Loewen, 97, of Reedley died Jan. 27. She was a beauty operator. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Full Gospel Tabernacle.
LOMIER-SANSUM — Kimberly Ann Lomier-Sansum, 51, of Mariposa died Jan. 29. She worked in food service management at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MILANESI — Milton Lee Milanesi, 86, of Clovis died Jan. 31. He was a dairy distributor for 45 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NIETO — Lupe Nieto, 98, of Fresno died Jan. 31. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
NIETO — Robert Nieto Jr., 65, of Sanger died Jan. 26. He was a hydrologist for the Bureau of Reclamation for the U.S. government. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ORNDOFF — Charles B. Orndoff Jr., 90, of Tacoma, WA, formerly of Clovis, died Jan. 21. He was a gold drudger for 20 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
POUNCEY — Billy G. Pouncey, 76, of Caruthers died Jan. 24. He was retired from local labors Union 294. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
POWELL — Aubrey Eugene Powell, 64, of Friant died Jan. 26. He was a retired Alaskan fish cannery worker for Peter Pan Canneries Inc. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Sanger Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Bruce Rodriguez, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was a zoo supervisor for Fresno City Parks & Recreation. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the funeral home.
SABOL — Elnida L. Sabol, 91, of Prather died Jan. 29. She was a church office worker for eight years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SHOEMAKER — Rosie Hernandez Shoemaker, 56, of Clovis died Jan. 16. She was a substitute special education teacher at Clovis Unified School District for three years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Breaking Free Revival Center. Remembrance: Breaking Free Revival Center, c/o Rosie’s Memorial Fund, 641 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 155, Clovis, CA 93511. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
STANFORD — Frances L. Stanford, 92, of Clovis died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Riverpark Bible Church. Remembrance: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Great Strides Fresno/Clovis for Gabby’s Gang, 4929 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 760, Los Angeles, CA 90010. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
THATCHER — Warren Allyn Thatcher, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was a retired mechanical engineer. Memorial: 11 a.m. March 4 at residence: 31580 Rocking Heart Lane in Auberry. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WALLERT — Gertrude Hanna Wallert, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 26. She was a teacher’s aide. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
WEBER — Linda Lou Weber, 62, of Lemoore died Jan. 28. She was an accountant. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Remembrance: Adventist Health Home Care and Hospice Services, 460 Kings County Drive, Suite 105, Hanford, CA 93230. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
ZARAGOZA — Eusebio Alfredo Zaragoza, 89, of Selma died Jan. 27. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
