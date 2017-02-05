Obituaries for Monday, Feb. 6

PEREZ — Amado Perez, 73, of Fresno died Feb. 1. He was a janitor for 17 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ZAMORA — Maria Matilde Zamora, 90, of Tulare died Jan. 29. She was an agricultural specialist. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Rosary: 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the church. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Parlier Cemetery District Mendocino Cemetery in Parlier.
