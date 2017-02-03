Obituaries for Saturday, Feb. 4

AGUIRRE — Esteban Aguirre, 85, of Fresno died Feb. 1. He was an agriculture production worker for 14 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BERGTHOLD — Wes Bergthold, 46, of Clovis died Jan. 29. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CAIRNS — Douglas Norman Cairns, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was an aerospace engineer for more than 40 years. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Scottish Rite Children’s Language Center of Fresno, 1435 L St., Fresno, CA 93721.
CONTO — JoAnn Diane Conto, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 27. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
FLORES — Ruben Flores, 75, of Porterville died Feb. 1. He was a tax preparer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Iglesia Del Nazareno.
GARCIA — Jose Luis Garcia, 64, of Fresno died Jan. 27. He was a construction laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at St. John’s Cathedral.
GAYTAN — Manuel P. Gaytan, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was a metal processing foundry supervisor for 30 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
HENSON — Carl Eddie Henson, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 29. He was a Fresno County deputy sheriff for 21 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Remembrance: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701.
JUAREZ — Richard Juarez, 36, of Fresno died Jan. 18. He was a gardener. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Cornerstone Church. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
LEAL — Carol Leal, 59, of Tulare died Jan. 24. She was a waitress for 20 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
LEBRON — Teofilo Rodriguez Lebron, 87, of Visalia died Feb. 1. He was a janitor. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Rosary: 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at St. James Catholic Church in Strathmore.
NEITZKE-HALL — Eva Mae Neitzke-Hall, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was a baker. Private service. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
OTERO — Raymond Otero Jr., 64, of Fresno died Jan. 26. He was a groundsman and caretaker for Crown Point and Cascades Apartment Homes for 18 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
PRIVETT — Gayle Dawn Privett, 83, of Coalinga died Jan. 29. She was an office assistant. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 404 W. Polk St. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel.
RODRIGUEZ SILVA — Jesus Rodriguez Silva, 67, of Firebaugh died Jan. 30. He was a field worker. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funeral Home.
SUNDERLAND — Twyla Sunderland, 93, of Tulare died Feb. 1. She was an owner of a grocery store for 20 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Tulare District Cemetery.
