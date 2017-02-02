Obituaries for Friday, Feb. 3

BLUNT — Kathryn S. Blunt, 51, of Porterville died Feb. 1. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CRUZ — Margarita Medina Cruz, 84, of Yuba City, formerly of Tulare, died Jan. 28. She was a farm laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
GUTIERREZ MATA — Ramon Gutierrez Mata, 64, of Tulare died Jan. 26. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
KELUCHE — Michael Anthony Keluche, 34, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a security guard. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PARRAZ — Jesse Frank Parraz, 50, of Tulare died Jan. 28. He was a caterer. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at the funeral home.
ROCHA — Jose Rocha, 86, of Sanger died Jan. 29. He was a machine operator. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
WATSON — Jerry Roger Watson, 83, of Hanford died Jan. 31. He was a bus driver. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Lemoore Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
