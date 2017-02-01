Obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 2

BADGETT — Angela Badgett, 93, of Madera died Jan. 28. She was a nurse’s aide. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BAGTAS — Belen E. Bagtas, 72, of Clovis died Jan. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles.
CANO — Elvira Cano, 90, of Santa Maria, formerly of Sanger, died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
CUMMINGS — Roscoe Cummings, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was an electrician. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
DAMASCO — Gonzalo Damasco, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was a machinist for Zacky Farms for 20 years. Service: 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ESCOTO — Nellie Escoto, 78, of Madera died Jan. 25. She was a teachers aide. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Church of God 7th Day. Service: 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
GILLON — Robert Lee Gillon, 77, of Pixley died Jan. 14. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Pixley Memorial Building. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare.
LEDESMA — Elvira Fernandez Ledesma, 91, of Terra Bella died Jan. 31. She was a business owner. Visitation: 3 p.m. Feb. 6 to 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at Mt. Zion Apostolic Assembly in Porterville. Prayer Service: 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
MALATHONG — Phoxay Malathong, 69, of Fresno died Jan. 26. He was a soldier for the Laos Army for 45 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
MCCLINTIC — Marguerite “Peggy” Ann Coyle McClintic, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 21. She was a registered nurse. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
MENDOZA — Richard F. Mendoza, 65, of Fresno died Jan. 25. He was a dishwasher. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
NYSTROM — Larry Carl Nystrom, 83, of Fresno died Jan. 23. He was a real estate broker for 30 years. Memorial: 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
REYES — Vacillio Ramos Reyes, 76, of Kerman died Jan. 27. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funeral Home.
ROMAN — Alvina Roman, 83, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Services to be held at a later date.
SEVGULIAN — Aram Sevgulian, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 31. He was a retired restaurant owner of 20 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Home Service: 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrance: St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
SOUVANNARATH — Kab Souvannarath, 94, of Fresno died Jan. 28. She was a homemaker. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
STARK — Charles M. Stark, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a teacher at Fresno City College for 40 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at New Harvest Community Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
THORNTON — Grace Genne Thornton, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 19. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funeral Home.
THREAT — Timothy T. Threat, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 30. He was a packer for Sun-Maid Raisins. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
TORRES CARRILLO — Marcos Torres Carrillo, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 23. He was a farmworker. Services were held. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
VALENZUELA — Maricela M. Valenzuela, 25, of Fresno died Jan. 24. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Luz De La Comunidad. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
WOOTTEN — Victoria Lynn Wootten, 24, of Fresno died Jan. 26. She was a student. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
YEAGER — Stella Lee Yeager, 91, of Dinuba died Jan. 29. She was a floor lady. Visitation: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
YOST — Pauline Yost, 97, of Fresno died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Belmont Memorial Park. Memorial: Noon Feb. 4 at Grace Methodist Church.
