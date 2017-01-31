Obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 1

AGUIRRE — Martha A. Aguirre, 75, of Clovis died Jan. 13. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BECK — Mark Beck, 47, of Tulare died Jan. 3. He was an eligibility worker for the County of Tulare for four years. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Tulare First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
BOLING — Russell Wayne Boling, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 26. He was a maintenance technician for Clovis Unified School District for 30 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell – Clovis Arrangement Center & Crematory.
BULBULIAN — Berge Bulbulian, 91, of Selma died Jan. 26. He was a retired farmer. No services will be held. Remembrance: Armenian Studies Program, 5245 N. Backer Ave. P.B. 4, Fresno, CA 93740. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home in Fresno.
CASTANEDA — Herbert Jose Castaneda, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He worked for American Forest Products for 25 years. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
CAVES — Melvin Caves, 76, of Porterville died Jan. 26. He was a machinist. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tulare. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CHAFFIN — Laverne Anne Chaffin, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 26. She was clerical support for social services. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
CLARK — Bobby Ray Clark, 80, of Clovis died Jan. 18. He was a carpet installer for 30 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
COTA — Rosemary Cota, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a homemaker. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CREAGER — Pat Louise Creager, 85, of Visalia died Jan. 28. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 6 at Christ Lutheran Church.
DAVILA — Cristina De La Rosa Davila, 85, of Sanger died Jan. 27. She was a cannery worker. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
DE BOER — Jennie De Boer, 76, of Tulare died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tulare Community Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at the church. Remembrances: Central Valley Christian School, 5600 W. Tulare Ave., Visalia, CA 93277 or Bakersfield Christian High School, 12775 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93314. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
DELACRUZ — Dionisia Rana Delacruz, 77, of Clovis died Jan. 23. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
DROOGH — Corrie Johanna Droogh, 92, of Lemoore died Jan. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Remembrance: St. Peter’s Catholic Church Building Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
DUNBAR — Raymond John Dunbar, 77, of Oakhurst died Jan. 27. He was a steamfitter for 25 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ESCAMILLA — Graciela Nava Escamilla, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 28. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Yost & Webb Chapel.
FAUBION — Duncan Faubion, 76, of Lemoore died Jan. 28. He was a nurse practitioner. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
FOWLER — Jacqueline Patricia Fowler, 51, of Coarsegold died Jan. 28. She was a beautician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FRY — Dick Allen Fry, 84, of Kingsburg died Jan. 28. He was a farmer. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Selma First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
GARCIA — Nadine Garcia, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 28. She was a supervisor for the state unemployment office. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at Fresno Central Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GERINGER — Ronald James Geringer, 73, of Fresno died Jan. 25. He was a retired grape farmer. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Central Baptist Church in Clovis. Remembrance: Central Baptist Church, 298 Bullard Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.
HAGOPIAN — Sarah Hagopian, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrances: Fresno Philharmonic, 7170 N. Financial Drive, Suite 135, Fresno, CA 93720 or California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727.
HARLOW — Sharon Kay Harlow, 61, of Madera died Jan. 30. She was a teacher’s aide. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Jay Chapel. Service: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Valley West Christian Center. Remembrance: Valley West Christian Center Youth Program, 101 W. Adell St., Madera, CA 93638.
HENRY — Alvin Lacy Henry, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 27. He was a custodian for U.S.P.S. Memorial: Noon Feb. 11 at Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
HENSLEY — Jackson Hensley, 67, of Tranquility died Jan. 18. He was a woodworker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HOWE — Tom C. Howe Sr., 81, of Fresno died Jan. 29. He was a commercial electrician for 57 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at College Church of Christ. Remembrances: College Church of Christ, 1284 E. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93710 or Wounded Warrior’s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Daniel Kevin Johnson, 48, of Tulare died Jan. 24. He was a mechanic. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
LESTER — Danzy Rwena Lester, 61, of Pixley died Jan. 25. She was a general laborer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
MARTIN — Susan Ann Martin, 61, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a music therapist. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at First Presbyterian Church. Remembrances: First Presbyterian Church, 1540 M St., Fresno, CA 93721; Youth for Christ, 1401 Divisadero St., Fresno, CA 93721; National Multiple Sclerosis Society Southern California Chapter, 7472 N. Fresno St., Suite 210, Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MEP — Jimmy Mep, 22, of Fresno died Jan. 28. He was a chef. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home.
O’DONOVAN — Brian Donald O’Donovan, 66, of Madera died Jan. 29. He was a fourth grade school teacher for Madera Unified School District. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
POLDER — Dick John Polder Sr., 97, of Lemoore died Jan. 29. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at South Valley Community Church. Remembrance: Mossy Foot Project, P.O. Box 5311, Ventura, CA 93005.
RAMIREZ — Esther Ramirez, 81, of Fresno died Jan. 30. She was a retired grocery store owner. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
RODDICK — Laird K. Roddick, 94, of Porterville died Jan. 29. He was a citrus packer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
RODRIGUEZ — Enrique Ramos Rodriguez, 95, of Porterville died Jan. 23. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
SALAZAR — Martha Salazar, 60, of Fresno died Jan. 24. She was a machine operator for 25 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
SKINNER — Johnnie F. Skinner, 68, of Clovis died Jan. 26. He was a commercial truck driver for 20 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Community Living Center c/o Veterans Administration Hospital, 2510 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703.
SMITH — Bulah M. Smith, 84, of Madera died Jan. 30. She was a retired laborer. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
STEED — Diane Steed, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a project assistant. Memorial: Noon Feb. 4 at Church of Christ in Caruthers. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SWARTZENDRUBER — Gladys F. Swartzendruber, 96, of Kingsburg died Jan. 27. She was a teacher. Graveside: 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Shafter Memorial Park in Shafter. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
TAYLOR — Roley Edward Taylor, 65, of Porterville died Jan. 29. He was a truck driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
TIREY — John David Tirey Jr., 66, of Fresno died Jan. 26. He was a pharmacy technician for 43 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TREVINO — Maria de la Luz Trevino, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 27. She was a care provider. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
WATROUS — William Charles Watrous, 89, of Madera died Jan. 28. He was a winery worker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 26374 Ellis Ave. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WEISS — Evelyn L. Weiss, 88, of Clovis died Jan. 21. She was a medical x-ray technician for 50 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Memorial United Methadist Church. Remembrance: Memorial United Methodist Church, Pantry of Child Care, 1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.
WOODS — Marian Bernice Woods, 104, of Fresno died Jan. 26. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at The Windham. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
