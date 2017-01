Obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 1

0:43 About 50 cars involved in chain-reaction crashes on Highway 198 Pause

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

0:51 How potholes are formed

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise