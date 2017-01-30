Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 31

AUSTIN — Jacqualyn Mary Austin, 76, of Coarsegold died Jan. 26. She was a home health-care provider. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BADGER — Roberta Evelyn Badger, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home.
BRYANT — Ariel Renee Bryant, infant, of Fresno died Jan. 23. She was the daughter of Sabrina Frith and Terrane Bryant. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
DODDERER — Allene Dodderer, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Peoples Church. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ECHEVERRIA — Fran Sandra Echeverria, 65, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a farm ag contractor for 35 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Lisle Funeral Home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. John’s Cathedral.
ESPITIA — Maria R. Espitia, 86, of Visalia died Jan. 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
GARCIA — Octavio Ayala Garcia, 90, of Clovis died Jan. 25. He was a maintenance worker for Fresno County. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
GERINGER — Florence Mae Geringer, 90, of Selma died Jan. 21. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
GUAJARDO — Reyes Guajardo, 83, of Madera died Jan. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Jay Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home.
HERNANDEZ — Rito Hernandez, 56, of Tulare died Jan. 20. He was a self employed AC technician for 20 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service: 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at Wayside Church of the Nazarene.
JOHNSON — Patricia L. Johnson, 63, of Clovis died Jan. 26. She was an elementary school teacher. Private service. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
NAVARRO — Nellie Garcia Navarro, 85, of Corcoran died Jan. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the church.
PEWTHERS-FARRELL — Virginia Ann Pewthers-Farrell, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 27. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SOUZA — Ernest Joseph Souza Sr., 94, of Pinedale died Jan. 25. He was a retired bar owner and operator. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel in Corcoran. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
UCHIYAMA — Teruko Teri Uchiyama, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Fowler Buddhist Church.
URBANO — Steven Albert Urbano, 36, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a retailer for a clothing store. Services were held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
VENEGAS — Francisca Venegas, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a farmworker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at Mt. View Cemetery. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Chapel.
WEISS — Evelyn L. Weiss, 88, of Clovis died Jan. 21. She was a medical x-ray technician for 50 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Remembrance: Memorial United Methodist Church, Pantry of Child Care, 1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.
WHITE — Kathryn Rae White, 67, of Nipomo, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 24. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Stephens & Bean Chapel.
WOOD — Janice C. Wood, 93, of Clovis died Jan. 24. She was a teacher for Clovis Unified School District for 23 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, 4411 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93729. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
Comments