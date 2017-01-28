Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 29

BALBOA — Lorraine Debbie Balboa, 64, of Selma died Jan. 22. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
BELTRAN — Florencio Beltran, 50, of Sanger died Jan. 21. He was a welder. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
BORUNDA — Gregory Richard Borunda, 53, of Fresno died Jan. 18. He was a painter. Memorial: 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
BROWN — Van Etta Brown, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a tax examiner. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
BROWN — Duane R. Brown, 65, of Roseville, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 15. He worked at Alta California Regional Center in Sacramento. Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Brown residence in Roseville. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org or Contra Costa Interfaith Housing, www.ccinterfaithhousing.org. Arrangements: Trident Cremation Services.
CLAY — Joan Clay, 74, of Selma died Jan. 26. She was a property manager. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Floral Memorial Park.
DOYLE — A. James Doyle Jr., 79, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a petroleum broker for Hibernia Petroleum for more than 50 years. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
DRAIM — James Joseph Draim, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 25. He was a retired postal window clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
DYER — Michael Thomas Dyer, 74, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a retired high school drama teacher for the Fresno Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Remembrance: Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, valleyanimal.org.
FINKEL — Alan Lee Finkel, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a retired insurance agent. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
GARCIA — Manuel Perez Garcia, 75, of Shaver Lake died Jan. 21. He was a construction supervisor. Memorial: 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel.
GONSOULIN — Carroll Gonsoulin, 80, of Clovis died Jan. 26. He was a salesman for General Electric. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GROGER — Hendrik Groger, 51, of Fresno died Jan. 20. He was a musician for 35 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HATCHER — Donald Wayne Hatcher, 39, of Selma died Jan. 19. He was a welder. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
HOLLY — Ronaele “Roni” Holly, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 21. She was an educator for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Firebaugh-Mendota United Methodist Church in Firebaugh. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Services.
KING — Carol Jean King, 83, of Fresno died Jan. 27. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
KRICK — Jay Weaver Krick, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 23. He was a retired sheet metal worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LOMBRANO — Michael Lombrano, 70, of Madera died Jan. 22. He was a manager with Social Security Administration. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at First Christian Center. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MONTEJANO — Margarito L. Montejano, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for 30 years. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
NAVARRO — Gabriel A. Navarro, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a merchandise clerk. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
NAVARRO — Guadalupe Navarro, 65, of Madera died Jan. 21. She was a homemaker for 50 years. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
NICHOLAS — Joseph Leo Nicholas, 83, of Dinuba died Jan. 11. He was a teacher. Rosary: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at St. Clare Parish in Santa Clara. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
NISHKIAN — B. Haig Nishkian, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 19. He was a dentist for 48 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
PEYTON — George J. Peyton Jr., 56, of Clovis died Jan. 26. He was a retired business owner. Services were held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PHILLIPS — Shelba L. Phillips, 75, of Dinuba died Jan. 16. She was a medical receptionist. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Neighborhood Church in Visalia. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
RAGSDALE — Thelma M. Ragsdale, 78, of Visalia died Jan. 23. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
RAMIREZ — Louis A. Ramirez, 92, of Kingsburg died Jan. 17. He was a farmer. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
ROHLFES — Shannon Janae Rohlfes, 33, of Clovis died Nov. 20. She was a sales clerk at Hungry Bear Cookies. Services were held. Remembrance: NAMI Fresno, 7545 N. Del Mar Ave., Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SILVA — Genaro Garcia Silva, 84, of Sanger died Jan. 23. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Feb. 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St.
SNEED — Lee Anna Sneed, 94, of Fresno died Jan. 21. She was a repair person for the Navy. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
SOLOMON — Nateva Mary Solomon, 93, of Hanford died Nov. 18. She was the former owner of Nateva’s in Lemoore. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lemoore. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
UTULU — Veronica Obiagele Utulu, 60, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a retired correctional officer for Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Service: 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Graveside Committal: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Belmont Memorial Park.
WILSON — Vivian Ilene Wilson, 90, of Visalia died Jan. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home.
