Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 30

ARNOLD — Mae Rene Arnold, 73, of Madera died Jan. 27. She was a caregiver. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BETTS — David Francis Betts, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 25. He was a director of real estate for North Star at Tahoe for 11 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Salvation Army, 1854 Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93721.
FRANCO — Isabel Franco, 92, of Selma died Jan. 20. She was a cook. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
REYNOSA BEDOLLA — Baltazar Reynosa Bedolla, 35, of Kerman died Nov. 20. He was a farmworker. Rosary: 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. Alphonsus Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
THOMAS — Lavonne Thomas, 70, of Tulare died Jan. 24. She was a McDonald’s manager for 20 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the House of Love.
