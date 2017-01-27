Obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 28

ALES — Marie Louise Ales, 90, of Clovis died Jan. 25. She was a retail buyer for 20 years. Service: Noon Jan. 30 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
ALVINO — Margarita Alvino, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 20. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Service: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
AUDELO — Joe Audelo, 88, of Clovis died Jan. 22. He was a bakery consultant. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home.
BELL — Helen Arzaga Bell, 82, of Tollhouse died Jan. 22. She was a teacher. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Central Baptist Church.
BELL — Patsy M. Bell, 68, of Fowler died Jan. 16. She was a federal agent. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
BRENNAN — Nelda May Brennan, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 20. She was an owner of a florist shop for 20 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CALCOTE — Edward Calcote, 43, of Pixley died Jan. 19. He was a glazer at Tulare Glass for three years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel in Tulare.
COBARRUVIAS — Jaime Cobarruvias, 42, of Clovis died Jan. 23. Private service.
CORONA — Judith Corona, 68, of Porterville died Jan. 21. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
FLORES — Margarita Reyes Flores, 91, of Porterville died Jan. 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Service: 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home.
JAIMES CASTANEDA — Enriqueta Jaimes Castaneda, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 25. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. No services will be held.
MARIENAU — Robert Louis Marienau, 81, of Hanford died Jan. 14. He was an educator. Memorial: 11 a.m. Mar. 4 at People’s Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Neutra Elementary c/o Central Union School District , 15783 18th Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
MORENO — Francisco Moreno, 98, of Fresno died Jan. 28. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at St. John’s Cathedral.
MURPHY — Georgia Ellen Murphy, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was an office manager. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Woodward Park Church of Christ. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
ORTEGA — Pedro Ortega, 86, of Orosi died Jan. 20. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler.
QUINTANA — Gabino Quintana, 100, of Porterville died Jan. 26. He was a cattle sheepman. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 2 at Queen of Angels in Riverside.
SOLORIO — Salvador Solorio, 74, of Van Nuys, formerly of Lemoore, died Jan. 25. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hanford. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Care in Hanford.
TREJO — Ernest Trejo, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
UNSER — Douglas Robert Unser, 77, of Camp Nelson died Jan. 25. He was a carpenter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
VETTER — Eric Eugene Vetter, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a lithographic artist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
ZAVALA — Jaime Zavala, 26, of Porterville died Jan. 15. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at St. Anne’s Church.
Comments