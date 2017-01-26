Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 27

0:24 Police investigate scene of shooting in southwest Fresno Pause

1:02 Bandit held knife to credit union employee's throat, police say

1:45 Police describe Central Fresno house fire

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep

0:37 Firefighters respond to blaze near Dakota and West avenues

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status