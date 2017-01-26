Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 27

ALCANTAR — Raymond Lira Alcantar, 85, of Patterson, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 22. He was a lineman for General Motors for 23 years. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
COOK — Velma Hazel Cook, 90, of Chowchilla died Jan. 20. She was a bookkeeper. Rosary: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dos Palos. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Remembrance: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1650 Lucerne Ave., Dos Palos, CA 93620. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos.
DELGADILLO — Jose Delgadillo, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Mass: 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
ELVAJYAN — Stepan Elvajyan, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a retired handyman. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery.
ESPINOZA — Clemente Espinoza, 89, of Cutler died Jan. 22. He was a farm laborer. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
GALLEGOS — Phyllis Ann Gallegos, 75, of Sanger died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
HANSEN — Richard Douglas Hansen, 82, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a farmer for 30 years. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
LEDESMA — Jose Ledesma, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a brick maker for Craycoft Brick Co. for 32 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at Belmont Memorial Park.
MATTESON — Roberta Marie Matteson, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a senior insurance underwriter for 25 years. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Agnes Catholic Church, 111 W. Birch St., Pinedale, CA 93650.
MENDOZA — Elisa Coria Mendoza, 72, of Cantua Creek died Jan. 19. She was a homemaker. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tranquility. Committal service: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
MONTIJO — Ruben Mike Montijo, 64, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was a parts and service driver for Metro Autoparts Authority. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home.
MOSQUEDA — Dora Lydia Mosqueda, 94, of Fresno died Jan. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home.
MUNOZ — Silvia Molina Munoz, 47, of Clovis died Jan. 24. She was a painter and artist for 25 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Farewell Funeral Service. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Healthcare, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
