Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 26

ALMANZA — Ranulfo V. Almanza, 81, of Porterville died Jan. 22. He was a business owner. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Anne’s Church.
ALONSO — Irma Noyola Alonso, 60, of Visalia died Jan. 24. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
BRISBIN — John C. Brisbin, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a civil engineer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
BUCHANAN — Gerry Lee Buchanan, 64, of Clovis died Jan. 16. He was a welder. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
CAMPBELL — Luzviminda N. Campbell, 69, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CARROLL — Redwine Carroll, 56, of Clovis died Jan. 21. He was a general contractor for 35 years. No services will be held. Remembrance: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 470 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 102, Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
FERGUSON — Connie Jean Ferguson, 71, of Porterville died Jan. 23. She was a psychiatric technician. Service: 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Myers Chapel.
GAHVEJIAN — Jack Hagop Gahvejian, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 23. He was a salesman for Mid Valley Packaging & Supply Co. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Scholarship Fund, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721; California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727; Bright Horizon Hospice, 6255 N. Fresno St., Suite 104, Fresno, CA 93710.
GARRETT — Sharon Marie Garrett, 56, of Fresno died Jan. 20. She was a nurses aide for Valley Medical Center. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GOLDEN — Kevin Michael William Golden, 23, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a student at California State University, Long Beach. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
HUBER — Robert Edward Huber, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was a retired civil engineer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at Kerman United Methodist Church. Remembrances: Kerman United Methodist Church, 3095 N. Madera Ave., Kerman, CA 93630 or Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93611.
KAILA — Sant Singh Kaila, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 19. He was a farmer. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
LEDEZMA — Francisco Ledezma, 75, of Tulare died Jan. 20. He was an ag laborer for 50 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
LEON — Marciano Leon, 95, of Porterville died Jan. 20. He was an agricultural farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at St. Anne’s Church.
MERAS — Isabella Anaveah Meras, 2, of Dinuba died Jan. 19. She was the daughter of Erika Gonzalez and Joseph Meras. Mass: Noon Jan. 26 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
PEREZ — Eugenio N. Perez, 74, of Tulare died Jan. 20. He was an ag worker for 10 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Sun Rise Community Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
RAYMOND — John Arthur Raymond, 77, of Fresno died Jan. 24. He was a pastor. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at Bethany Mennonite Brethren Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
RODRIGUEZ — Frank Dominguez Rodriguez, 52, of Sanger died Jan. 19. He was a forklift operator. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home.
ROMANAZZI — Lawrence Angelo Romanazzi, 95, of Visalia died Jan. 22. He was a telephone company lineman. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
ROMERO — Julio “Danny” Escalera Romero, 49, of Riverdale died Jan. 22. He was a cook. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Riverdale Assembly of God. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
SALAS — Genaro Ortiz Salas, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 16. He was a general maintenance and repairman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SIERRA — Linda Sierra, 56, of Fresno died Jan. 21. She was a business owner. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Service: Noon Jan. 26 at the funeral home.
WALSER — Christine Walser, 70, of Fresno died Jan. 22. She was a registered nurse. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
Comments