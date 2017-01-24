Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 25

BONIT — Michael Joseph Bonit, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was an artist. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society.
BRANNAN — Ella A. Brannan, 92, of Selma died Jan. 18. She was a bookkeeper. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
BRYAN — Lacy Ike Bryan, 72, of Sanger died Jan. 18. He was a real estate agent for 17 years. Private service. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice, 6780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BUFFORD — Mildred Bell Bufford, 94, of Madera died Jan. 22. She was a retail clerk. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BURGESS — Louis Ray Burgess, 92, of Clovis died Jan. 22. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Fresno, CA 93650.
CASTANEDA — Maria E. Castaneda, 64, of Sanger died Jan. 23. She was a tax examiner. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Escalon.
CORNWELL — Gerald Dale Cornwell, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was a retired teacher. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DUCKHORN — Mildred Duckhorn, 90, of Sanger died Jan. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Sanger Community Church.
GALLOWAY — Douglas Andrew Galloway, 53, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was an animal control officer for SPCA. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lisle Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Fresno First Baptist Church.
GARZA — Martha Garza, 79, of Fresno died Jan. 20. She was a teacher’s aide. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GOMEZ — John J. Gomez, 68, of Madera died Jan. 20. He was a handyman. Memorial: Noon Jan. 28 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4095 W. McKinley Ave. in Fresno. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GOMEZ FLORES — Alexander Gomez Flores, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 13. He was an operator engineer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
HILL — Norvell Hill, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a medical care provider. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
INGRAM — Robert Percy Ingram, 66, of Fresno died Dec. 12. He was a music writer. Private service. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
JONES — Harvey Jones, 91, of Tulare died Jan. 17. He was a farmer for 50 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Tulare First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
KNUDSEN — Doris Lorraine Knudsen, 98, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. James Anglican Cathedral. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MARTIN — Diana Lynn Martin, 65, of Porterville died Jan. 22. She was a food service worker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MARTINEZ — Angelita Martinez, 75, of Madera died Jan. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
MASSEY — Lloyd Junior Massey, 82, of Exeter died Jan. 19. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Smith Family Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Exeter District Cemetery.
MERRIOTT — Johnnie Mack Merriott, 77, of Visalia died Jan. 20. He was a master mechanic. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
MONTEVERDE — Ronald Dee Anthony Monteverde, 79, of Fresno died Jan. 23. He was an owner and broker for Ron’s Insurance Agency for 45 years. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
NUNNELEE — Lavina Rita Nunnelee, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a homemaker for 51 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711.
OLIVAS — Richard Paul Olivas, 82, of Fresno died Jan. 14. He was a manufacturing laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
PHILLIPS — Leon R. Phillips, 81, of Visalia died Jan. 22. He was a ditch tender. Memorial: Noon Jan. 29 at Eagles Lodge in Exeter. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
RICHARDS — Doris Jean Richards, 82, of Clovis died Jan. 20. She was a Fresno Unified School District cook. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
RODRIGUEZ — Jennie G. Rodriguez, 86, of Firebaugh died Jan. 19. She was a medical assistant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos.
SEBRIGHT — Curtis Howard Sebright, 66, of Lemoore died Jan. 20. He was a retired lab technician for Leprino Foods. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: American Heart Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074.
SPOTT — Curtis Maynard Spott, 78, of Exeter died Jan. 20. He was an attorney. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Exeter Memorial Building. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
TRANTHAM — Charles Edward Trantham, 74, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was a Sears Roebuck salesman. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
WATSON — Jimmy Wayne Watson, 83, of Fresno died Jan. 18. He was a chemical and real estate salesman for 55 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
ZIMMERMAN — Karen Sue Zimmerman, 63, of Porterville died Nov. 26. She was a manager. Service: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at First Baptist Church in Lindsay. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
