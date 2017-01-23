Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 24

ADAMS — Dwight Adams, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 19. He was a pitching coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home.
ASBURY — Travis J. Asbury, 55, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a business owner and manager. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
BARRERA — Jose Raul Barrera, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 21. He was an agricultural farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Myers Chapel in Porterville. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville.
CEJA — Jose Luis Ceja, 70, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was a production worker. Visitation: 5 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7:15 p.m. Jan. 25 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
GARCIA-CAMPOS — Felicia Garcia-Campos, 18, of Visalia died Jan. 17. She was a student. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
HERNANDEZ — Rodolfo Hernandez, 59, of Kerman died Jan. 10. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Yost & Webb Chapel. No services will be held.
JONES — Youlanda Louise Jones, 57, of Fresno died Jan. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home.
KITTRELL — Joseph Paul Kittrell, 76, of Porterville died Jan. 17. He was a security guard. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Woodville Cemetery. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
LOPEZ — Elena Santos Lopez, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 20. She was a homemaker for 75 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the church.
MARTINEZ — Frank Galvan Martinez, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 22. He was a retired guitarist for the Octavio Ruelas & Los Latinos Band. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 31 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
MILLER — Opal Elzadee Miller, 92, of Madera died Jan. 20. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Sunset Avenue Church of Christ.
PINON — Teofilo Joe Pinon, 63, of Selma died Jan. 13. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Cairns Funeral Chapel in Reedley.
RIOS VEGA — Luis Rios Vega, 68, of Visalia died Jan. 17. He was a farm laborer for 30 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ROCHA JASSO — Eraclio Rocha Jasso, 62, of Selma died Jan. 11. He was a farmworker. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Joseph’s Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SANDOVAL — Alfred Sandoval Sr., 91, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was a mechanic for 40 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Church.
SEGURA — Nicholas Anthony Segura, 27, of Fresno died Jan. 20. He was a night watchman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sunset Funeral Services.
SILVA — Marilyn Elaine Silva, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 19. She was a special education teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 30 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
STOKES — Burdena M. Stokes, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a bookkeeper for Frito Lay. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TULLER — Arthur Frank Tuller, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 20. He was a cement mason. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WILLIAMS — Evelyn Louise Williams, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a clerk. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis. Remembrance: The Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721.
YAMAMOTO — Allen Takashi Yamamoto, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was a high school athletic director. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the funeral home.
YANCY — Jay Allen Yancy, 36, of Porterville died Jan. 18. He was a waiter. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
