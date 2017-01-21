Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 22

ATKINSON — Mark Wayne Atkinson, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a house painter. Celebration of Life: 3:15 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Way of the Cross, 4186 W. Swift Ave. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Chapel.
BLUM — Jerry A. Blum, 70, of Clovis died Jan. 18. He was a certified registered nurse anesthetist for 32 years. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Woodward Park Baptist Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BOCK — Carl Albert Bock, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 18. He was a minister. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Riverpark Bible Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CARLSON — Raymond Marvin Carlson, 84, of Selma died Jan. 16. He was a high school teacher for 35 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
CONDIT — Alma Condit, 92, of Selma died Jan. 18. She was a waitress. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Floral Memorial Park. Memorial: Noon Jan. 26 at Caruthers Full Gospel Church in Caruthers.
DAVISON — Vickie I. Davison, 80, of Kingsburg died Jan. 14. She was a restaurant owner and operator. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Kingsburg Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
DICK — Frances Dick, 91, of Reedley died Jan. 14. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at Palm Village Chapel. Remembrance: Palm Village Retirement Community, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
DIXON — Lonzell Dixon, 48, of Fresno died Jan. 16. He was a laborer. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
FACCINTO — Janet Lorraine Faccinto, 82, of Clovis died Jan. 19. She was a bookkeeper for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Central California SPCA Animal Shelter, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706.
FAGUNDES — Leonor Lurdes Fagundes, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 18. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Easton. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the church. Mass: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the church. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in San Jose. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FELTON — Jason Richard Felton, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was an attorney. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FLORES — Benita Noriega Flores, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a business owner. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Selma. Rosary: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
GARRETT — Michael Allen Garrett, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was a teacher at Yosemite Middle School. Memorial: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Well Community Church – Fig Garden Campus. Remembrances: Pinedale Boys & Girls Club, 540 N. Agusta Ave, Fresno, CA 93701 or Birney Elementary Bears Program, 3043 E. Cornell Ave, Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
GIBBS — Mike Gibbs, 70, of Prather died Jan. 17. He was a DCF-Cal Fire fireman for 35 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Fresno. Remembrance: National Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
GOFORTH — Louis Fred Goforth, 70, of Coarsegold died Jan. 15. He was a retired refrigeration mechanic for Foster Farms Inc. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Yosemite Lakes Community Church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HELE — Katherine “Kay” Ruppert Hele, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 18. She was a retired civil servant for the IRS. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: Alzhiemer’s Association, 222 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org.
HODEL — Evelyn Anna Hodel, 94, of Reedley died Jan. 18. She was a housekeeper for many years. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
LITTLE — Brenson Fay Little, 92, of Reedley died Jan. 17. He was a plastering contractor. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Christ Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
LOPEZ — Mary Louise Lopez, 74, of Kingsburg died Jan. 15. She was a pallet tagger for Del Monte. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the church.
MacDOUGALL — Burton Charles MacDougall, 73, of Kingsburg died Jan. 13. He was a mechanical packaging engineer. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
MAITIA — Johnny Louie Maitia, 97, of Madera died Jan. 15. He was a cotton farmer for 45 years. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at St. John’s Cathedral. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
MANZO — Noelia Manzo, 15, of Cutler died Jan. 9. She was a student and the daughter of Irma Manzo. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
MARQUEZ — Lottie H. Marquez, 81, of Selma died Jan. 15. She was an educational liaison for Parlier School District. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
MAYO — Grace Mayo, 58, of Clovis died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
McWHORTER — Thomas William McWhorter, 67, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 16. He was a retired U.S. Marine Corps corporal. Service: 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Celebration of Life: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at residence: 117 S. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland. Arrangements: Goes Funeral Care in Loveland.
NOBLES — Regetta A. Nobles, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 15. She was a site coordinator for the Department of Treasury. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Family Community Church.
PARR — Frank J. Parr Jr., 91, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a real estate developer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PARREIRA — Zelma Coelho Parreira, 96, of Kingsburg died Jan. 15. She was a rancher. Visitation: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the church. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the church. Interment: 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Hills Ferry in Newman. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
PEREZ — Benjamin A. Perez, 82, of Reedley died Jan. 15. He was a farm laborer. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
PHELPS — Leetta Mae Phelps, 75, of Coalinga died Jan. 12. She was a weighmaster. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
RAMEL — Lourdes Pastrana Ramel, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 15. She was a certified nurse’s assistant. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
RAYONEZ — John Rayonez, 82, of Kingsburg died Jan. 17. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Valley Life Church in Selma. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
RODRIGUEZ — Ralph Munoz Rodriguez, 67, of Clovis died Jan. 8. He was a diesel truck mechanic. Memorial: Noon Jan. 28 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RODRIGUEZ — Luis Rodriguez, 91, of Exeter died Jan. 18. He was an automotive machinist. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Smith Family Chapel. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Sacred Heart Church.
SHELDON VARGAS — Diane Lee Sheldon Vargas, 60, of Coarsegold died Jan. 13. She was a dispatcher for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Remembrances: S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701.
SMITH — Mildred L. Smith, 86, of Lemoore died Dec. 24. She was a certified nursing assistant for 30 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Boice Funeral Home.
STEPANYAN — Roza Stepanyan, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 18. She was a homemaker. Graveside: Noon Jan. 24 at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
STEWART — Bryce Burton Stewart, 74, of Fresno died Jan. 19. He was a retired program analyst for the U.S. government. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Jan. 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5685 N. Cedar Ave. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at the church. Remembrance: LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604, www.ldsphilantropies.org. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WILLIS — Eric Deshun Willis, 32, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was a laborer. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
ZAMORA — Luis Mendez Zamora, 90, of Kingsburg died Jan. 19. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
