Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 23

DUARTE — Paul Borbon Duarte Jr., 68, of Fresno died Jan. 16. He was a roofing tileman for Fresno Roofing. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. John’s Cathedral.
MARTINEZ — Mary Estella Martinez, 70, of Selma died Jan. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
RAMOS — Nazario Ramos, 55, of Tulare died Jan. 15. He was a laborer for 30 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
SEANIOR — Barbara Jean Seanior, 64, of Tulare died Jan. 13. She was a preschool teacher for Tulare County for 33 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church.
Comments