Obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 21

BAZANTE — Gabino S. Bazante, 50, of Madera died Jan. 22. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home.
CASTILLO — Cruz Rangel Castillo, 69, of Parlier died Jan. 19. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home.
DAY — Ione Maryl Day, 93, of Reedley died Jan. 18. She was a teacher. Graveside: Noon Jan. 26 at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Terra Bella. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at First Lutheran Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
HERRERA — Joseph Medrano Herrera, 52, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was a security guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
JUAREZ — Maria Juarez, 98, of Tulare died Jan. 18. She was a sewing machine operator at a garment factory for six years. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
PASQUINI — Fred Pasquini, 93, of Visalia died Jan. 17. He was a carpenter. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
ROMERO — John Steven Romero, 63, of Texas, formerly of Dinuba, died Dec. 27. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
WARE — Craig O. Ware, 75, of Madera died Jan. 16. He was a construction worker. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
WISWELL — Norma “Jeannie” Jean Wiswell, 81, of Coalinga died Jan. 16. She was a customer relations banking representative. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Chapel Grace. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Coalinga Chapel.
