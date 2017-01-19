Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 20

BEALESSIO — Ruth Lynn Bealessio, 73, of Madera died Jan. 17. She was a retired secretary at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or donor’s favorite local animal shelter. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
DHILLON — Banta Dhillon, 99, of Madera died Jan. 15. He was a farmer. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
DOMINGUEZ — Manuel Mateo Dominguez, 81, of Madera died Jan. 11. He was a security guard for 10 years. Private service. Arrangements: Smith Manor Grace Chapel.
EALEY — Willie Eugene Ealey, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a gardener. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
FITZGERALD — Ruth Edna Fitzgerald, 79, of Porterville died Jan. 18. She was a nurse’s assistant. Services to be held at a later date.
FOLIA — Aurel “Mike” Folia, 81, of Clovis died Jan. 16. He was a Realtor. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Madera Hills Bible Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
GONZALES — Raymond Joseph Gonzales, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and was a World War II veteran. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
GRAHAM — Leslie Omer Graham, 73, of Fresno died Jan. 8. He was a cabinet maker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
HARPER — Bette Jean Harper, 90, of Lemoore died Jan. 14. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at Grangeville Cemetery.
HERRON — James Richard Herron, 86, of Clovis died Dec. 2. He was a service technician for National Cash Register. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel in Fresno.
HOLLEY — Ronald Eugene Holley Sr., 73, of Madera died Jan. 12. He was an aircraft engineer for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at New Harvest Christian Fellowship.
HUTCHESON — Daniel Michael Hutcheson, 76, of Madera died Jan. 13. He was a salesperson. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
KANZLER — Tyson Glenn Kanzler, 50, of Fresno died Jan. 16. He was a teacher for Fresno Unified School District for 20 years. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
KISTLER — Cleo Omega Kistler, 104, of Visalia died Dec. 21. She was a retail manager. Graveside: 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Visalia Public Cemetery District. Memorial: 9:45 a.m. Jan. 21 at Gateway Church of Visalia. Arrangements: Miller Memorial Chapel.
KOUDOUZIAN — Hagop Koudouzian, 85, of Clovis died Jan. 14. He was a retired shoemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
LINDSEY — James David Lindsey, 55, of Fresno died Jan. 10. He was a food distributor district sales manager. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
LINENBROKER — Louise Gregory Linenbroker, 94, of Clovis died Jan. 17. She was a school secretary. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 785 N. Fowler Ave., Clovis, CA 93611.
LOPEZ — Joe Antonio Lopez, 71, of Porterville died Jan. 17. He was a truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MEADOWS — Glenn S. Meadows, 46, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a service technician. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Campus Bible Church, 222 E. Fountain Way. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
MERRILL — Michele D. Merrill, 50, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a retired teacher’s aide for Fresno Unified. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
OLONO — Charles Carlos Olono, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was a welding foreman for 45 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
ORNELAS — Deborah Jean Ornelas, 66, of Clovis died Jan. 7. She was a supervisor for Merchant’s Credit Union. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Farewell Funeral Service. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at New Hope Community Church.
RHINE — Patricia Ann Rhine, 69, of Fresno died Dec. 9. She was a fashion consultant. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
ROMERO — Paul Vincent Romero, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 9. He was a retired dispatcher. Service: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
Comments