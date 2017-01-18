Death Notices

January 18, 2017 3:03 PM

Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 19

BISSETT — Roy Omer Bissett, 76, of Oakhurst died Jan. 16. He was a contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.

CAMPBELL — Tamara Ann Campbell, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a customer service representative. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.

DUARTE — Alfredo Duarte, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a welder. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.

ELROD — James Leon Elrod, 73, of Madera died Jan. 14. He was a field supervisor for Britz-Simplot Grower Solutions. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

FORD — Eula Mae Ford, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a factory worker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.

GIES — Alice Marie Gies, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 12. She was a dental office clerk for Valley Medical Center. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home & Mausoleum.

HABIB — Mae Ellen Habib, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

HAJIAN — Aroussiag Hajian, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a professor. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: Noon Jan. 24 at the funeral home.

HATFIELD — Cleonice I. Hatfield, 98, of Sanger died Jan. 5. She was an administrative assistant. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at American Legion Post 509 in Fresno. Remembrance: American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.

IBARRA — Jesus Ramirez Ibarra, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a retired custodian. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.

INGHAM — Stephen James Ingham, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a computer technician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.

JENSEN — Linda Arlene Jensen, 67, of Kingsburg died Jan. 8. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.

LOEWEN — John Franklin Loewen, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was a service technician for Pacific Bell for 45 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

LOPEZ — John Lopez, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles.

MARTIN — Eulalia A. Martin, 91, of Selma died Jan. 14. She was a dairy owner. Rosary: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.

OCHOA SANDOVAL — Maria Luisa Ochoa Sandoval, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a business owner for 10 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Mass: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

PONGXAYAVONG — Vene Pongxayavong, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was in the Laos government military for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.

REZAC — Marvin J. Rezac Sr., 89, of Clovis died Jan. 14. He was a U.S. Army headquarters commandant for 20 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.

RIOS — Esther Lopez Rios, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a homemaker for 61 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.

VEJAR — Lorenzo Vejar, 74, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a retired owner of Taxi Azteca. Mass: Noon Jan. 20 at Saint Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos