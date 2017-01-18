Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 19

BISSETT — Roy Omer Bissett, 76, of Oakhurst died Jan. 16. He was a contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
CAMPBELL — Tamara Ann Campbell, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a customer service representative. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
DUARTE — Alfredo Duarte, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a welder. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
ELROD — James Leon Elrod, 73, of Madera died Jan. 14. He was a field supervisor for Britz-Simplot Grower Solutions. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
FORD — Eula Mae Ford, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a factory worker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
GIES — Alice Marie Gies, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 12. She was a dental office clerk for Valley Medical Center. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home & Mausoleum.
HABIB — Mae Ellen Habib, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Remembrances: Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura St., Fresno, CA 93721 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
HAJIAN — Aroussiag Hajian, 88, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a professor. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: Noon Jan. 24 at the funeral home.
HATFIELD — Cleonice I. Hatfield, 98, of Sanger died Jan. 5. She was an administrative assistant. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at American Legion Post 509 in Fresno. Remembrance: American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
IBARRA — Jesus Ramirez Ibarra, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a retired custodian. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
INGHAM — Stephen James Ingham, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a computer technician. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
JENSEN — Linda Arlene Jensen, 67, of Kingsburg died Jan. 8. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
LOEWEN — John Franklin Loewen, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was a service technician for Pacific Bell for 45 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Peoples Church, Jackie Johnson Room. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
LOPEZ — John Lopez, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was a retired truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles.
MARTIN — Eulalia A. Martin, 91, of Selma died Jan. 14. She was a dairy owner. Rosary: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
OCHOA SANDOVAL — Maria Luisa Ochoa Sandoval, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 14. She was a business owner for 10 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Mass: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PONGXAYAVONG — Vene Pongxayavong, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 17. He was in the Laos government military for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.
REZAC — Marvin J. Rezac Sr., 89, of Clovis died Jan. 14. He was a U.S. Army headquarters commandant for 20 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
RIOS — Esther Lopez Rios, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a homemaker for 61 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.
VEJAR — Lorenzo Vejar, 74, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was a retired owner of Taxi Azteca. Mass: Noon Jan. 20 at Saint Mary Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
